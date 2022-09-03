Blind Tiger petitions court for restraining order against ABC Board
Attorneys for the Blind Tiger are asking a judge to issue an order allowing the Greensboro music venue to resume serving alcohol until the owner has his day in court.
ABOVE VIDEO - The attorney for the Blind Tiger held a press conference to discuss the motion they filed to get their alcohol permit back. WFMY News 2
Their motion filed Thursday with the Guilford County division of the North Carolina Office of Administrative Hearings requests that the court issue a temporary restraining order against the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, which on August 5 suspended the venue’s alcohol licenses pending an administrative hearing.
The motion listed William Michael Boyer, Amiel J. Rossabi, and Glenn B. Lassiter as attorneys for petitioner Blind Tiger of Greensboro, and included an affidavit from co-owner Bradford McCauley and independent security contractor Justus Ellis.
The petition disputed statements made by the ABC Commission when suspending the club’s alcohol license on August 5 and called that ruling “arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion.”
The suspension followed a homicide at the establishment. In the early hours of July 31, bouncer Jason Leonard, who was not licensed to be armed, fatally shot 19-year-old Pedro Alegria during an altercation that began in the club and continued outside after both sides were ejected together.
The petition from The Blind Tiger’s attorneys alleges that “much of the information” from the four GPD officers and two ALE investigators who responded to the shooting “is conclusory and/or general in nature and/or irrelevant or incompetent as evidence in support of the ultimate issue in this captioned case; i.e., whether the Petitioner's ABC permits should be suspended or revoked for a legally sound reason.” It also alleges that the ABC commission “has no formal framework in place to consider such action”, as there “are no administrative rules and on information and belief, no written or other formal policies governing the process.”
The petition alleged that the ABC commission “omits or misrepresents statements made in the Affidavits regarding prior calls for service occurring at the Petitioner's premises.”
Along with the suspension order, the ABC commission released affidavits from four GPD officers, who were identified only by surname and initials. Officer E. P. Edmonds stated that an employee barred his way when he attempted to enter the club. Officer L. Jordan stated, “I was denied entry by two ‘managers’ standing outside.” Officers Jordan, T. T. Simmons, and J. Young all used the identical phrase “a disorder such as this one is not unusual at this location.”
The petition from the club’s attorneys argued that, even if violations “are proved or relied upon” by the ABC Commission, that is not “sufficient grounds for cancellation of the Petitioner's ABC permits.”
The petition concluded by alleging that the ABC Commission “has and continues to deny Petitioner its basic and fundamental rights” and that the Blind Tiger “has and continues to suffer irreparable injury without means of adequate legal redress unless the Temporary Restraining Order is granted.”
The attached affidavit from Blind Tiger co-owner Bradford McCauley stated that, on the evening of the shooting, “Wendy Sandoval of OtroPedo Promotions hosted an event at the Business headlined by a Mexican-American country band scheduled from 11:00 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.” In preparation for this event, wrote McCauley, McCauley’s business had staffed “ten (10) unarmed independent security contractors.”
McCauley stated that around 2:30 a.m. on July 31, 2022, he received a call from his general manager Donald “Doc” Beck, informing him of the shooting. He then received a call from a GPD officer stating that the shooting had occurred outside the Blind Tiger’s front door, the victim was deceased, and McCauley was instructed to meet the officer at the club.
Beck has been charged by the GPD for allegedly hiding several guns in his office after the police arrived, as well as Failure to Superintend, Resisting Public Officer, and two counts of Allow Conduct on Licensed Premises. In his affidavit, McCauley stated:
“Donald Beck has as of the date hereof also been terminated from his employ at the Business for conduct radically departing from those standards the Business has set forth for its staff, regardless of whether the firearm he helped hide from law enforcement was even used in the shooting.”
He also stated that “not only did the Business and its staff cooperate with responding law enforcement, but we voluntarily provided law enforcement with the video surveillance footage almost immediately upon the securing of the premises, and directly assisted with the identification of the shooter as Jason Leonard.”
McCauley alleged that, upon learning that a desk in his manager’s office “was housing a firearm potentially connected with the events described, and further that another of the unarmed independent contractor security personnel had retrieved a firearm from his personal vehicle at some unknown point during the events described,” McCauley then “disclosed the information, and identified the individual responsible.”
Along with the affidavits of officers and investigators, the ABC commission released that of the 17-year-old girlfriend of 19-year-old victim Pedro Alegria, who stated that she, Alegria, and their friends were not required to show ID, but only asked when they were born.
In his affidavit attached to the petition from his attorneys, McCauley stated that, upon “carefully reviewing surveillance footage,” he observed that Pedro Alegria and his party were “subject to the procedure for determining whether they were of suitable age to purchase and consume alcohol.” Then, he alleged, “members of Mr. Alegria's group appear to destroy a security mechanism that had been affixed to the opening of a spirituous liquor container, removing the mechanism entirely from the container allowing the group to briefly consume from that container without scrutiny of the waitstaff.”
When, according to McCauley, an altercation broke out between Alegria’s party and “an unrelated group of patrons,” it was “quickly suppressed by the Business's unarmed independent contract security, with both groups then being escorted outside the Business.”
McCauley also described what he alleged to have seen on the video of Alegria’s death. The affidavit of ALE special investigator B. Watson stated that the video showed Leonard, the security guard arrested for second-degree murder at the scene, stepping outside the bar and shooting Alegria from five feet away.
McCauley’s affidavit alleged that, on the video, Leonard “appears from around a corner holding a firearm and that a member of the group who had been fighting outside the entrance “appears to make inadvertent contact with the arm holding the firearm, which coincides with the discharge thereof resulting in the gunshot strike to Pedro Alegria.”
McCauley described the Blind Tiger as “not economically viable or feasible without the authorization afforded by its ABC permits. As a result, the Business has and continues to suffer substantial injury, economic and otherwise.”
He alleged that “I have personally received death threats and verbal abuse,” as have his staff, due to what he claimed was misinformation released by the ABC commission. Furthermore, as this is the venue’s “busiest, most productive time of year,” if he cannot sell alcohol, he will be forced to permanently close.
McCauley concluded by requesting a temporary restoration of the Blind Tiger’s ABC licenses, as this “will at least afford it the ability to generate the resources necessary to adequately defend itself in this action and mitigate against the irreparable injury it has already sustained.”
