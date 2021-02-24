LISTEN TO THE TITLE TRACK TODAY
ALBUM PRODUCED BY DAVE COBB, FEAT. SPECIAL GUESTS JAMEY JOHNSON AND WARREN HAYNES
February 24, 2021—Acclaimed American rock band and proud Georgia natives, Blackberry Smoke, will release their highly anticipated new album, You Hear Georgia, May 28 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order here). Across the album’s ten new songs, Blackberry Smoke continue to embody Georgia’s rich musical legacy as they have for the past two decades, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. With the addition of producer Dave Cobb, a fellow Georgian, the new album pays homage to the band’s deep respect for their roots.
Of “You Hear Georgia,” lead singer Charlie Starr shares, “Lyrically, the song is about the South being misunderstood. It’s obviously a rough and tumble world, and there’s a lot of bad people. But there’s a lot of good people too. It started with the idea of how people might have a preconceived opinion of you because of a thick Southern accent, then expanded into the reality of how some people just seem to have such a hard time getting along, thanks to political or religious views, or simply what part of the country you come from.”
In addition to Blackberry Smoke—Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards)—the album also features special guests Jamey Johnson (“Lonesome For A Livin’”) and Warren Haynes (“All Rise Again”) as well as background vocals from The Black Bettys.
Following the release of Find A Light, the band shared three additional projects—a live album and concert film, Homecoming: Live In Atlanta, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Album Sales chart, a 6-song acoustic EP, The Southern Ground Sessions and Live From Capricorn Sound Studios, an EP of six covers that have special ties to the historic studio. You Hear Georgia follows the release of 2018’s Find A Light, which debuted as the best-selling Country and Americana/Folk album in the country, entered at #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Released to critical acclaim, NPR Music praised, “pushes the envelope while providing that famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies and kick ass songs,” while Guitar World declared, “one of the hottest and most exciting acts around,” and Rolling Stone hailed, “part of a lineage that shares a love of Petty, the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr., able to ride an Americana vibe or peel off a stomping riff and tie it all together without a hint of pretense.”
Since forming in 2001, the band has continued to tour relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. Their music has also been prominently featured in the hit television show, “Yellowstone” and they’ve performed on NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly.” In addition to their work as musicians, Blackberry Smoke remains committed to charitable work and has raised nearly $500,000 benefiting children’s cancer research.
YOU HEAR GEORGIA TRACK LIST
1. Live It Down
2. You Hear Georgia
3. Hey Delilah
4. Ain’t The Same
5. Lonesome For A Livin’ (feat. Jamey Johnson)
6. All Rise Again (feat. Warren Haynes)
7. Old Enough To Know
8. Morningside
9. All Over The Road
10. Old Scarecrow
BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
– ALL DATES SUBJECT TO CHANGE
February 24—Ormond Beach, FL—Destination Daytona
February 25—Jupiter, FL—Cocoa Riverfront Park
February 27—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live
March 19—Pelham, TN—The Caverns
March 20—Pelham, TN—The Caverns
April 23—Cayce, SC—Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center*
April 24—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company*
April 25—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company*
April 27—Key West, FL—Mile 0 Fest
April 29—Port Charlotte, FL—Bert’s Back Porch*
May 7—Maryville, TN—The Shed
May 8—Maryville, TN—The Shed
May 12—Murrells Inlet, SC—Suck Bang Blow
May 14—Maryville, TN—The Shed
May 15—Maryville, TN—The Shed
June 11—Austin, TX—The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally 25th Anniversary
June 26—Augusta, NJ—Rock Ribs & Ridges Festival
July 16—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park†
July 17—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom†
July 18—Cincinnati, OH—PNC Pavilion†
July 20—Reading, PA—Santander Arena†
July 22—Boston, MA—Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion†
July 23—Westbrook, ME—Maine Savings Pavilion†
July 24—The Long Creek Roundup†
July 27—New York City, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17†
July 29—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica†
July 30—Indianapolis, IN—Amphitheater at White River State Park†
July 31—Detroit, MI—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill†
August 1—Huber Heights, OH—Rose Music Center at The Heights†
August 5—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†
August 6—Southaven, MS—Landers Center†
August 7—Ashland, KY—Ashland Riverfront Park
August 10—Jacksonville, FL—Daily’s Place†
August 12—Baltimore, MD—MECU Pavilion†
August 13—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage†
August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit†
August 17—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater†
August 19—Simpsonville, SC—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park†
August 20—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater†
August 27—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion†
August 28—Kearney, MO—RoseFest 2021
August 29—Dubuque, IA—Five Flags Center
September 9—Roanoke, VA—Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges
September 10-12—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
September 23—Vancouver, Canada—Commodore Ballroom
September 25—Calgary, Canada—The Palace Theatre
September 26—Edmonton, Canada—Midway Music
September 28—Winnipeg, Canada—The Garrick Centre
October 2—Kitchener, Canada—Elements
October 5—Toronto, Canada—Danforth Music Hall
*with special guests North Mississippi Allstars
†“Spirit Of The South Tour” with special guests Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and Jaimoe
