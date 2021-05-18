Local Artist, Moor_Pluto, has partnered with Jerusalem Market on Elm to fundraise for Black Mamas Matter Alliance May 29.
This event is a musical concert held in front of the Jerusalem Market on south Elm Street starting at 3pm. Music will be provided by Moor_Pluto, whose style is a blend of jazz and Hip-Hop. The Jerusalem Market will be accepting donations from those who stop by.
Black Mamas Matter Alliance is an organization that focuses on Black maternal health, rights, and justice. Their goals are to change policies to improve black maternal health outcomes, educate people about policies that improve black maternal health, bringing different approaches to care for black mothers, and help amplify the voices of black mothers.
The United States has a long and troubling history of reproductive oppression that sought to limit the fertility of socially marginalized women. Make a change by visiting the Jerusalem Market to hear Moor_Pluto May 29th at 3p.m. and donate to this cause.
