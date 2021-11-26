Black@Intersection, Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair, & Heathers: The Musical
It was yet another exciting and busy weekend in Winston-Salem filled with arts and cultural events. An exhibition opening, crafts fair, a musical, and more all took place our city of arts and innovation.
SECCA: Black@Intersection
SECCA’s newest Main Gallery exhibit, Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art, opened on Friday, Nov. 19 with a special exhibition tour with guest curator Duane Cyrus. Cyrus is a Bessie Award nominated performer and a professor at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. Duane Cyrus was selected as guest curator for the exhibition from a pool of more than 30 applicants.
Black@Intersection illustrates that Black and African Diasporic people are more than just their ethnicity. Black people are doctors, lawyers, educators, performers, artists and much more. The exhibition features Black and African Diasporic artists from North Carolina and beyond. Ten of the more than twenty artists are from North Carolina, with six being from Greensboro, NC. “I use the term intersection to represent the idea that Blackness is not a monolith,” Duane Cyrus stated. “There’s diversity in Blackness.” The exhibition contains works such as photography, paintings, mixed media, videography, and sculpture. Black@Intersection is on display in SECCA’s Main Gallery through April 17, 2022.
Piedmont Craftmen’s Fair
The 58th Annual Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair took place at the Benton Convention Center last weekend. The Fair featured more than 80 artists who have mastered their craft of pottery, jewelry, textiles, and more from across North Carolina and the East Coast. The fair was a display of artists detailed and creative hand-made work ready to sell. There was a variety of goods available for demonstration and purchase including hand-made cutting boards, hand weaved scarves and wraps, coffee mugs, jewelry, statues and more.
Founded in 1963, Piedmont Craftsmen represents nearly 400 of the US’s most talented artisans. Their gallery and shop are located at 601 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, NC. Piedmont Craftsmen also offers educational workshops and mounts exhibitions for the community as part of their regular programming. The annual Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair has been a staple to the organization since its founding. The Fair showcases the handwork of more than 100 fine artisans from across the US. The Fair is an opportunity for people to interact with the exhibitors while enjoying craft demonstrations, purchasing art, and supporting artists.
UNCSA’s Heathers: The Musical
Saturday, Nov. 20 was the closing performance of UNCSA’s nine-day run of Heathers: The Musical. The performances took place in the Freedman Theatre of the Alex Ewing Performance Place. Heathers, based off the original 1989 film of the same title (that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slate), is a musical set in the ‘80s that centers around the cliques of High School. The play is known for its dark-humor and witty storyline. UNCSA graduate and Winston-Salem native Mitch Easter performed a song for the film version. The play’s music direction was led by guest artist and Broadway veteran Jeffrey Saver who performed an impromptu rock concert amidst the show. The audience was filled with students, faculty, community members, and theatre supporters. UNC School of the Arts has several more performances scheduled soon including Trumpet Students in Recital on Nov. 30, Guitar Students in Recital on Dec. 7, “The Nutcracker” Dec. 10-19 and more. You can learn more about UNCSA’s performance schedule and how to purchase tickets at UNCSA.edu.
There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
