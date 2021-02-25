PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT SAVE TIP’S AND THE SIMS FOUNDATION
NOMINATED FOR BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM AT 63RD GRAMMY AWARDS, BILLBOARD’S 2020 TOP BLUEGRASS ALBUMS ARTIST AND TOP BLUEGRASS ALBUMS TITLES
February 25, 2021—GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will perform three special livestream concerts next month: March 24 and 25 from New Orleans’ Tipitina’s and March 26 from Austin’s Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater.
Broadcasting live each night at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT via nugs.net, the virtual concerts will help raise money for local organizations in both cities: Save Tip’s in New Orleans and the SIMS Foundation in Austin. Tickets are on-sale now with a selection of purchase options, including a special bundle that includes access to all three shows. Full details can be found at 2nu.gs/BillyStringsWebcast.
These three shows represent what are hopefully the final audience-free livestreams of the year—capping off an ambitious series of virtual concerts Strings has embarked upon since the pandemic began. Of his most recent six-night “Déjà Vu Experiment” run at NY’s The Capitol Theatre, Glide declares, “a masterclass in musical improvisation as the four musicians effortlessly navigated this free-form cosmic journey with the patience and clear sense of purpose it requires.” Next month, Strings will return with his first in-person concerts in over a year with three sold-out socially distanced shows at St. Augustine FL’s The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre March 19-21.
The performances continue a breakthrough series of years for Strings, who is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his critically acclaimed new record, Home. Out now on Rounder Records, Home wasproduced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings’ reputation as “one of string music’s most dynamic young stars” (Rolling Stone). Of the album, Associated Press proclaims, “it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones…the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck,” while The Wall Street Journal declares, “Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era.” Moreover, Strings and the album topped Billboard’s 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Albums Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums Titles.
photo credit: Jesse Faatz
Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Strings arrived on the music scene as one of the most compelling new artists with the release of his 2017 debut LP, Turmoil & Tinfoil. Since his debut, Strings has been awarded Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, selected as one of Rolling Stone’s 2017 “New Country Artists to Know” and performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and PBS’ “Bluegrass Underground.” Often playing over 200 shows per year, he has also become known as an electric live performer, keeping the improvisational tradition of bluegrass alive while incorporating elements of several diverse genres. WXPN’s World Café declares, “a bona fide phenom…with his virtuosic guitar playing front and center, Strings fuses bluegrass to psych rock, country and jam music, without fussing over what bluegrass should be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.