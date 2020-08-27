“It’s not so easy now though it never was back then
We still can’t seem to work this out but we can still pretend
And these tattered walls and burnin’ bridges quickly start to fall
How long until there’s nothin’ left at all?”
“Strings has it all: incomparable chops, powerful vocals, and songwriting smarts.”
- Acoustic Guitar
“Billy Strings does things on the guitar that from outward appearances aren’t even possible from a physical or theoretical standpoint.”
- Saving Country Music
“Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era”
- Wall Street Journal
“Strings is out to preserve, but also advance”
- Rolling Stone
AUGUST 27, 2020 -- Today, Billy Strings is premiering the official video for “Watch it Fall” off the band’s latest album HOME, which was released in September 2019 via Rounder Records. Directed by INDECLINE, the new video features several apt illustrations reflecting Strings’ lyrics being drawn on a train as it moves across various points across the United States.
Strings is known for his intense, confessional songwriting, and has infused this aesthetic with his own experiences and inspirations, adopting traditional sonic and lyrical idioms to confront contemporary social truths.
“I’ll never understand why people try to walk so tall / How long until there’s nothin’ left at all?” sings Strings.
An unmasked commentary on the status of cultural dissolution, this video comes at a tumultuous time in the United States as wildfires, hurricanes, politics, and social injustice come to a head.
The song progresses to touch on such hot topics from Wall Street to climate change. All the while, Strings issues an urgent plea to the listener to contemplate exactly how long it will be until there is nothing left of the day-to-day comforts that so many take for granted. The resounding question leaves us wondering whether people will come together in positive, unified action, instead of simply sitting back and watching it all fall.
The new video follows the recent announcement of “Meet Me At The Drive-In Tour” a seven-night tour that will kick off on Sept 11. All tickets are available via billystrings.com.
MEET ME AT THE DRIVE-IN TOUR
September 11 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA
September 12 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA
September 13 @ Mohegan Sun Arena | Wilkes-Barre, PA
September 16 @ McHenry Outdoor Theater | McHenry, IL - SOLD OUT
September 17 @ McHenry Outdoor Theater | McHenry, IL - SOLD OUT
September 18 @ Expo Gardens | Peoria, IL
September 19 @ Expo Gardens | Peoria, IL
TOUR DETAILS AND COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS:
Vehicles will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.
Patrons may only leave their vehicles to use their tailgating space adjacent to their vehicle, restrooms or to obtain concessions.
Masks/Face coverings must be worn by any patrons traveling to and from restrooms, concessions areas.
Safe social distancing will be strictly enforced.
