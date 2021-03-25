Evolving Covid Safety Plan, official craft libation partners, departure of Sturgill Simpson also announced
FLOYD, VA — Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. invites patrons to embark on an ‘Odyssey’ to celebrate FloydFest 21, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wed. to Sun., July 21 to 25, 2021, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va.
Topping today’s announcement, Across-the-Way Productions released its Covid Safety Plan, which can be viewed by clicking to FloydFest.com/Covid. A portion of the plan includes a decision by Across-the-Way Productions to voluntarily reduce the amount of tickets sold to FloydFest 21~Odyssey, as a proactive measure to ensure that the festival is safe for all attendees. The plan also features a detailed list of vetted Covid protocols and precautions, the intention to hire a ‘Covid Czar’ to serve as point-person for the protocols and precautions and the unveiling of the FloydFest.com webpage dedicated to disseminating crucial, need-to-know information.
Representing an announcement that is eagerly anticipated annually by patrons, Across-the-Way Productions also released its ‘fab-5’ of official craft libation partners — Deschutes Brewery (sponsor of FloydFest’s Libations Tent), Devils Backbone Brewing Company (sponsor of FloydFest’s Throwdown Tent), Oskar Blues Brewery (debuting on the mountain for FloydFest 21~Odyssey), Three Notch’d Brewing Company (sponsor of FloydFest’s Hill Holler Viewing Deck) and White Claw Hard Seltzer (the most-requested addition by patrons).
But perhaps the highest level of excitement in today’s announcement came with the surprise addition of this year’s GRAMMY winner for ‘Best Bluegrass Album,’ Billy Strings. Receiving the GRAMMY grand-prize following a 2020 where he topped Billboard’s rankings in both bluegrass categories (Top Bluegrass Artist, Top Bluegrass Album), Billy Strings is announcing his first trip ever to the mountain for FloydFest 21~Odyssey, having been named “a bona fide phenom” by World Café and “the premier flatpicker of this era” by The Wall Street Journal, among many other accolades.
In addition to Billy Strings, Across-the-Way Productions also announced seven new bands for the July bill — NYC’s ‘pop-jazz espresso’ funky jammers Melt; Kentucky’s rag-tag, rock-and-roll-drenched country hoodlums The Josephines; folk, blues and rock-and-rollers Goodnight, Texas; current No. 1-ranked pickers on Bluegrass Today’s Grassicana Chart GoodFellers; South Hill Banks’ front-man Lance Thomas, who will be an Artist at Large; and two new additions to FloydFest’s ‘Local Love’ lineup, James Laqueux Band and Mike Mitchell Band.
Earlier this year, Grammy-nominated, N.C. Music Hall of Fame-inducted folk-rock group The Avett Brothers were announced for the five-day, nine-stage, 100-act, award-winning festival; as well as two-time Grammy-winners and Grand Ole Opry-members Old Crow Medicine Show. Also on the bill are Brooklyn’s funk-outfit Turkuaz, who are teaming up with Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads and Adrian Belew of King Crimson, to honor one of rock’s most-iconic albums, Talking Heads’ Remain In Light; East Texas’ alt-country renegades Whiskey Myers; Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars Goose; ‘polyethnic Cajun slamgrass’ masters Leftover Salmon; high-energy jazz-funk-reggae-electronica-grass wizard Keller Williams; and award-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle. Austin, Texas’ Americana, award-winning quintet The Band of Heathens are set to perform, along with psychedelic-soul rocker Nicole Atkins; who all share the bill with Grammy-nominated soul man Devon Gilfillian; Grammy-nominated outlaw-country-funk singer-songwriter Brent Cobb; Appalachian-psychedelic-bluegrass power trio Keller & The Keels; rock-and-roll rule-breakers Andy Frasco & The U.N.; NPR’s 2019 Slingshot Artist Katie Pruitt; new-grass roots rockers Acoustic Syndicate; old-time groove powerhouse Hogslop String Band; sci-fi fusion trio Consider the Source; fan-favorite rootsy rockers L.A. Edwards; psychedelic-soul rockers The Broadcast; 2018 FloydFest On-the-Rise runner-up Travers Brothership; 2016 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey; Canada’s high-energy funky four-piece Stephen Lewis & The Big Band of Fun; bluegrass-, folk- and Americana-influenced Mama Said String Band; 2010 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner Big Daddy Love; 2011 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner L Shape Lot; finger-picking, inventive, up-and-coming songwriter Tara Dente; FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Winner Abby Bryant & The Echoes (formerly DownTown Abby & The Echoes); and FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Runner-Up Hot Trail Mix (formerly ‘Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix’).
Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab, Ferrum College and Press Press Merch, FloydFest 21~Odyssey’s On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2021 has also been announced: 49 Winchester, Ashley Heath and Her Heathens, Bailey Bigger, Bandits on the Run, Big Atomic, Casey Noel, Chance McCoy, Christian Lopez, darzo, Dr. Bacon, Free Union, Grizzly Goat, Into the Fog, Music Road Co, Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays, Pressing Strings, Restless Leg String Band, Sexbruise?, Short & Company, Taylor Scott Band, Thunder and Rain and Unaka Prong.
Showcasing love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene, FloydFest 21~Odyssey is also welcoming the following ‘Local Love’ artists to the mountain: The Ambassador, APEX, Blue Mule, Chupacabras, The Dead Reckoning, Dharma Bombs, Empty Bottles, Exit 109 Bluegrass, The Floorboards, GOTE, Isaac Hadden Project, The Jam, John McBroom, Jordan Harman, Lazy Man Dub Band, My Radio and Orange Culture.
Patrons will also get to experience a special panel discussion during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, where Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads, Adrian Belew of King Crimson and Dave Brandwein of Turkuaz will sit down with Rolling Stone contributing-writer Garret K. Woodward for a unique conversation about Remain In Light and the culture of rock music.
Sturgill Simpson is no longer able to perform at FloydFest 21~Odyssey. A statement provided to AtWP: "Unfortunately we are no longer going to be able to perform this year at FloydFest due to unexpected and unforeseen circumstances. FloydFest is a great independent festival and we highly encourage everyone to attend even though we cannot be there with you. See you on and down the road very soon."
Across-the-Way Productions recently unveiled the initial By-Day Schedule for FloydFest 21~Odyssey, which can be viewed and downloaded on its website: https://floydfest.com/lineup/schedule-by-day/. According to organizers, even more announcements are coming soon, as well as a full, final schedule for all five days of the festival. The next official announcement is set for April, which will include a detailing of a unique new initiative, “Wellness for Artists.”
Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase on April 1, again on July 1 and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 21, if tickets remain. In addition to a host of ticket types now sold out, many other ticket types are in very short supply.
FloydFest merchandise is available on the online merchandise store, including new designs for FloydFest 21’s ‘Odyssey’ theme: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.
As announced in May 2020, each patron who chose to rollover their tickets from FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest to FloydFest 21~Odyssey is automatically entered to win a free upgrade, and Across-the-Way Productions has awarded ten upgrades thus far, with plans to continue rewarding rollover patrons once a month through July 2021.
As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children's activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days.
FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions on www.floydfest.com.
Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are available by clicking to www.floydfest.comor https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.
