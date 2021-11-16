BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMS 2022 HEADLINE TOUR STOP
GREENSBORO COLISEUM FEB. 11, 2022
TICKETS ON-SALE THIS FRIDAY
WIDELY ACCLAIMED NEW ALBUM RENEWAL OUT NOW
November 16, 2021—Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour next year with a Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 show at Greensboro Coliseum. See below for complete tour itinerary.
Tickets for the 2022 dates go on-sale this Friday, November 19 at 10:00am ET, full details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.
The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, whose widely acclaimed new album, Renewal, is out now via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Jonathan Wilson (Conor Oberst, Roger Waters, Father John Misty) and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, Renewal solidifies Strings’ position as a singular artist—one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record’s sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.
In celebration of the new music, Strings recently returned to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to perform his new song, “Red Daisy,” and made his debut on PBS’ “Austin City Limits” as part of the legendary program’s 47th season (watch the full episode here).
Critical acclaim for Renewal…
“a premier bluegrass mind for this post-everything era…he has zigged and zagged between the form’s antediluvian traditions and rapid-fire improvisations that hit like hard bop, all within songs with hooks so sharp that he seems poised for crossover stardom.”—The New York Times
“In addition to some dazzling picking from Strings and his bandmates, there’s a heaviness to the chord progressions and lyrics that speaks to his love of metal.”—Rolling Stone
“Strings’ high level of musicianship and lyrical sincerity are the kind that defies the boundaries of time and genre.”—Spin
“Calling Renewal a remarkable work doesn’t even begin to describe its full extent of prowess and sheer ability. In a word, Strings simply soars.”—American Songwriter
“Billy Strings is an unparalleled talent… continue to show the direction bluegrass can go, offering multiple paths full of promise, beauty, and explosive joy”—No Depression
“Billy Strings is, without question, one of the greatest musical talents of our lifetime, regardless of genre.”—Glide
“Renewal capitalizes on the confidence and artistic growth those experiences have delivered, with experimental new instrumentation, contemplative lyricism, and trademark picking.”
—The Bluegrass Situation
“Renewal is Billy Strings’ Sistine Chapel; his grandest work to date that’s sure to cast a wide net of influence over bluegrass music for years to come”—Holler
“he’s truly firing on all cylinders”—Jambands
“Bluegrass man-of-the-moment”—Magnet Magazine
“showcases Strings’ lyrical prowess”—Live For Live Music
“the hottest thing going in Americana and bluegrass right now, both on stage and on record”
“Billy Strings adds mastery of words to his guitar prowess on Renewal”—Local Spins
“Strings is the confident ringleader, singing and playing guitar with bravado and ingenuity”
—The Arts Fuse
“an all-killer, no-filler progressive ‘newgrass’ masterpiece that offers instrumental progression alongside deep, self-aware and wittily constructed lyricism that will see him continue to build new audiences for the genre.”—Main Street Nashville
“this album is top-notch from front to back”—Outsider
Reflecting on the record, Strings shares, “I listen to this album now and it’s emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there’s a point where it’s like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”
In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings’ band—Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)—as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).
Renewal adds to an already triumphant career for Strings, who won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his 2019 record, Home. Released to overwhelming acclaim, The Associated Press praised the album, asserting, “it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones…the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck,” while The Wall Street Journal proclaimed, “Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era” and Rolling Stone declared, “one of string music’s most dynamic young stars.” Strings and the record also topped Billboard’s 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.
Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, named Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards and has performed on PBS’ “Bluegrass Underground.” A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also recently collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Bill Kreutzmann, Luke Combs, Del McCoury, Fences, RMR and many more.
RENEWAL TRACK LIST
1. Know It All
2. Secrets
3. Love and Regret
4. Heartbeat of America
5. In The Morning Light
6. This Old World
7. Show Me The Door
8. Hellbender
9. Red Daisy
10. The Fire On My Tongue
11. Nothing’s Working
12. Hide and Seek
13. Ice Bridges
14. Fire Line
15. Running The Route
16. Leaders
BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 19 at 10:00am ET
November 16—Portland, ME—State Theatre (SOLD OUT)
November 17—Boston, MA—Boch Center Wang Theatre (SOLD OUT)
November 19—Wilkes-Barre, PA—Mohegan Sun Arena
November 20—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)
November 21—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore
November 30—New Orleans, LA—The Civic Theater (SOLD OUT)
December 1—New Orleans, LA—The Civic Theater (SOLD OUT)
December 2—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
December 3—Austin, TX—ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)
December 4—Dallas, TX—The Factory in Deep Ellum (SOLD OUT)
December 9—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)
December 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)
December 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)
December 12—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern (SOLD OUT)
December 17—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)
December 18—Nashville, TN—Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)
December 30—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)
December 31—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)
January 1—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)
February 3—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
February 4—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
February 5—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
February 6—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
February 11—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum
February 12—Norfolk, VA—Chartway Arena
February 15—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium
February 16—Augusta, GA—Bell Auditorium
February 18—Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium
February 19—Knoxville, TN—Civic Auditorium
February 26—Tempe, AZ—Innings Festival
March 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
March 5—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
March 9—Cleveland, OH—KeyBank State Theatre
March 11—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
March 12—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
March 26—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)
March 27—London, UK—Islington Assembly Hall (SOLD OUT)
April 1-3—Olympic Valley, CA—WinterWonderGrass Tahoe
August 26-28—Tisbury, MA—Beach Road Weekend
