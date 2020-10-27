Big Something will scare up the jams with an online Halloween special on Oct. 30, followed by a couple of socially-distanced drive-in shows, starting Nov. 6, as part of the drive-in concert series at The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
“A night of virtual music and terror” is Big Something’s ode to classic Halloween night T.V.: complete with a concert and live painting spliced between a homemade movie of the undead and zombie Zoom-call costume-contest.
“It’s actually turning out to be one of the coolest things we’ve ever done. I’m really excited,“ said guitarist Nick MacDaniels, who noted the group’s love of Halloween and the bummer of postponing this year’s “Big Something Costume Ball.”
The special, an idea cooked-up by bassist Doug Marshall, is being brought to life thanks to Ovation Sound, the studio Big Something used for their latest album ‘Escape,’ and the corresponding “Escape From the Living Room” livestream series. “Ovation gave us a creative space to call home during the pandemic,” MacDaniels said of Bill Stevens, the Winston studio operator who engineered and mixed the record, “we’re truly blessed to have him involved.”
“Escape from the Living Room” was born from the impromptu “Live From the Living Room” streams hosted in the earlier stages of quarantine. “The first episode was just me in my apartment with a cellphone camera,” MacDaniels explained of the initial stream, which garnered more than 40,000 viewers. “We started bringing in different band members, in small groups, and elevating the production, bit by bit, every week,” he added, “by July, we escaped my living room and made the recording studio our home base. We’ve pretty much been there ever since.”
Now thoroughly infected by the livestream bug, Big Something is looking to gobble some brains during their zombie-themed Halloween special. “We’ve always had a thing for zombies,” MacDaniels said, noting the prevalence of the undead and apocalyptic references within their material. “We’re all pretty heavily into science fiction.”
For the special, they’ll bring a bit of that material to life, mixed with laughs and live flow performers. “We filmed a ton of our own zombie footage with the band and crew,” MacDaniels said of the production, which draws inspiration from Night of the Living Dead, mixed with campy undertones found in flicks like Fido. “The live performance at the studio is part of the story,” he continued, with spoilers: “zombies attack our recording studio while we’re streaming; and eventually all the band, crew, and performers become infected throughout the show.”
On top of the movie, Big Something will host a virtual zombie costume-contest during the live parts of the show. “Fans can video call into a zoom waiting room, and we’ll choose our favorite participants to be featured in the stream with us,” MacDaniels explained. “We’re hoping people will attack their screens and get really into it.” Winners will receive a signed limited-edition vinyl record of the new album.
Released on Oct. 9, “Escape” marks their sixth studio endeavor from Grammy-nominated producer John Custer and 10 years as a band. Drummer, Ben Vinograd, considers the record a conscious return to their roots, with the first round of singles, “Heavy” and “Timebomb,” fitting the dancey jammers to which fans are accustomed.
And while releasing a record during a pandemic wasn’t the plan, MacDaniels finds the times artistically fitting for an album titled “Escape,” which encircles escapist themes as the group reflects on their first endeavor following the passing of co-lyricist Paul Interdonato. “This album features a lot of his ideas,” MacDaniels said of the work shared with his childhood best friend, “‘Machines’ is the last song we ever wrote together.”
Though production wrapped pre-pandemic, the group decided to push the release and develop a virtual concert series in lieu of touring. “We performed the entire album live in the same studio it was recorded,” MacDaniels said, “It actually ended up being a pretty cool way to celebrate,”
Their appearance at The Drive in Winston will mark their first return to a live stage since the “Royal Rumble” tour in February. “We’re all excited and nervous,” MacDaniels said, ”it’s been tough finding the right balance between responsibly hosting shows and trying to salvage our year.” Overall, their feelings are optimistic. “Everyone’s going above and beyond to make them as safe as possible,” he added, ”and there are great teams of people involved working really hard to make each show the best experience it can be.”
Beyond the drive-ins, Big Something is looking forward to resurrecting “the BIG What?” festival, postponed due to COVID-19, with a new date tentatively scheduled for Aug. 5-7, 2021. “We’re hoping outdoor festivals will be able to happen safely by then,” MacDaniels noted, “we’re going to proceed with caution until more information is available.”
Caution hangs heavy in the air, with zombies on the brain, as Big Something beckons fans to bring out the undead for their online Halloween special on Oct. 30, or catch them live, as part of the drive-in concert series hosted by The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds on Nov. 6. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.