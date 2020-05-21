The Virtual Village is proud to announce the release of Beyond The Mask: A Virtual Village Compilation, a digital album showcasing the talents of local musicians who are stepping up to help the struggling service industry.
These Triad musicians have written and produced new songs that reflect the times we now face, and the money raised from the online sale of the album will go to displaced service industry workers in Winston-Salem.
Many of these venues helped local Triad musicians get their start, according to Dale Cole, a founder of the group. “If anything can bring us together, it’s music… someone has to give back to people when they’re hurting, and musicians need to perform. It’s helping our wellness, too.”
Contributing artists include Clay Howard, Uncle Watson’s Widow, Kate Evans, Doug Davis, James Vincent Carroll, Whiskey Foxtrot, Timothy Beeman, Brooks Jones, Jeremy Soule, Lee Terry and The Near Strangers, Renae Paige, Emceein’ Eye, Patrick Ferguson, Susanna MacFarlane, Slaw, BG Bristow & The Higher Hands, Mike Wesolowski, GOryanGO, Susan Terry, Joshua West, Jukebox Rehab, Colin Allured, OverReaction Jackson, Brad Ward, The Quaker Gap Players, Steve Jones, and Dale Cole.
Beyond The Mask: A Virtual Village Compilation is currently available for purchase by going to https://thevirtualvillage.bandcamp.com/. Individual tracks can be purchased for $2 or the entire 28 song Volume One is available for the low, low price of only $20.
That’s less than .75 cents per song!
#WinstonStrong
