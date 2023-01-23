BEST-SELLING DUO BROOKS & DUNN EXTEND REBOOT ARENA TOUR INTO 2023 WITH SEVENTEEN NEW SHOWS
REBOOT 2023 TOUR Will Kick Off In Kansas City, MO On May 4
Tickets On Sale Friday, January 27th at 10am Local
Scotty McCreery Will Join Brooks & Dunn For All Dates Across The Tour
Nashville, TN - January 23, 2023 - Today, the best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, announce their 2023 return to arenas with REBOOT 2023 TOUR. Seventeen new cities will now experience their show featuring multiple timeless hits. Kicking off in Kansas City, MO, on May 4th, the Live Nation-produced nationwide tour will see the duo on the road with opener Scotty McCreery.
“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!” said Kix Brooks.
“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”
“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10am local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the Neon Lounge, exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gift & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:
Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center
Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+
Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Thu June 15 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*
Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
*Not a Live Nation Date
+On Sale Friday, February 3
ABOUT BROOKS & DUNN
With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre – Brooks & Dunn’s influence on today’s country has never been in question. Hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding "together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990s and continued to benefit from the sea change in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums.” Their original “Merle Haggard meets The Rolling Stones” vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo’s recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart’s history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category. In 2021 Brooks & Dunn undertook their first nationwide tour in ten years with their anticipated The REBOOT 2021 TOUR, as well as wrapped their hugely successful and the longest-running country residency in Las Vegas, “REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas.” For more information, visit www.brooks-dunn.com.
ABOUT SCOTTY MCCREERY
After achieving five consecutive No. 1 hits during the last few years, Scotty McCreery is currently rising up the country charts with his single “It Matters to Her,” which he wrote with Rhett Akins and Lee Thomas Miller. The song can be found on his current project Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, which also features his three week No.1 hit “Damn Strait” as well as his No.1 hit “You Time” (both RIAA Gold-certified). McCreery has earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and four Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (‘The Trouble with Girls’) in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year five times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” in 2019 for “This is It,” and 2021 for “In Between,” and in 2022 for “You Time”); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance Song of the Year (‘Barefootin’’) in 2018; the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written (‘Five More Minutes’) in 2018; and the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2022. The North Carolina native’s No. 1 hit song “Five More Minutes” has inspired two popular holiday movies (“Five More Minutes” in 2021 and “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” in 2022) which both aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. McCreery married his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018. The couple had their first child, son Merrick Avery McCreery, in October 2022. For more information, visit www.ScottyMcCreery.com.
About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
