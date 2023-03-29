Actor, singer, and dancer Ben Vereen’s first love is the stage, and that love brings him to the High Point Theatre this Saturday with Steppin’ Out, a one-man journey through the Broadway songbook that also pays tribute to his heroes Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra.
Vereen’s television career extends from his Emmy-nominated performance as Chicken George in the ground-breaking 1977 mini-series adaptation of Alex Haley’s Roots, to his moving recurring role of a retired professor struggling with dementia in the 2021 season of the CBS comedy-drama B Positive. He played LeVar Burton’s father on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Will Smith’s father on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Mayor Ben in 62 episodes of the children’s show Zoobilee Zoo. His other credits include The Carol Burnett Show, The Muppet Show, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Love Boat, Webster (both as Webster’s uncle and himself), The Nanny, Oz, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, and How I Met Your Mother.
His film career began as a featured dancer in Bob Fosse’s 1968 musical Sweet Charity. In 1976, he received a Golden Globe nomination as New Star of the Year for playing Bert Robbins, a composite character based on famous Black song-and-dance men Bert Robbins and Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, in the Barbara Streisand vehicle Funny Lady. Subsequent cinema roles included promoter Richard Barrett in the 1998 Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers biopic Why Do Fools Fall in Love? and the father of Chris Rock’s protagonist in 2014’s Top Five.
But it was the Broadway stage, where Vereen received a 1972 Tony nomination for his Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, and won that award in 1973 for Pippin, that made him a star. As “Magic to Do” from Pippin has become his theme song, audiences can expect to hear it in High Point.
“High Point is a great venue and I look forward to performing there.”
He trained at New York’s High School of the Performing Arts, later made famous by the 1980 film and 1982-87 TV show Fame, where he enrolled in 1960 at the age of 14. While he studied with famous choreographers Martha Graham, George Balanchine, and Jerome Robbins, his fondest memory is of his main teacher, Rachel Yokum.
“I was so fortunate she took a liking to me and guided me with discipline, not only in the dance department but with my academics. Years later, I would go out to the University of Arizona in Tucson and pay homage to her. She was my heart.”
He first met Bob Fosse when the legendary director/choreographer cast the 19-year-old Vereen in the Las Vegas company of Fosse’s Sweet Charity. “I was somewhat intimidated, but was surrounded by such great talent, it forced me to rise above.”
This led to his touring with the national company of the show and performing in the 1969 film version.
“So many memories there, especially of meeting Shirley MacLaine and my mentor Sammy Davis Jr. The musical numbers “Rich Man’s Frug” and “The Rhythm of Life” were exciting, very exciting.”
The spectacular “Rich Man’s Frug,” in which Vereen is the most impressive of the male dancers accompanying the sinuous hair-whipping Suzanne Charny, has gone viral on YouTube in recent years.
Vereen was not the title character in either of his iconic Broadway roles. He played Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, and then in Pippin, was the Leading Player, who tells the story of medieval King Charlemagne’s son. But he had the best roles and was the most acclaimed performer in both productions. Did either Jeff Fenholt, the original Broadway Jesus, or John Rubinstein, who played Prince Pippin, resent not getting as much applause or critical praise despite being the title character?
“I’m not aware of any complaints. However, the Leading Player was a ‘title’ character in my eyes, otherwise, I don’t think I would have won the Tony Award. He was the interlocuter — the Leading Player took us on the journey. The role of Judas was an antihero, and that in itself was challenging.”
When asked if it was Bob Fosse’s idea to make the Leading Player so important, or was the role integral to composer Stephen Schwartz’s original concept, Vereen said: “In reality, on Day One of rehearsal of Pippin, there was very little script; everything evolved into what we were so proud of.”
The quirky low-budget 1970 Roger Corman film Gas-s-s-s features Vereen in his first major film role as one of the survivors of an accidentally-released gas that kills everyone over the age of 25.
Vereen’s primary memory was instead of a beloved friend, who also costarred in Gas-s-s-s and later in Laverne & Shirley, and passed away in January.
“This is difficult to answer, as we lost Cindy Williams about two months ago and my prayers go out to her family. But Gas-s-s-s was a gas.”
When asked how he felt about not getting to repeat his Broadway triumph in the film Jesus Christ Superstar,” he said he was proud to see it move to new heights.
“I wasn’t disappointed, just proud that the musical moved on to be a feature film.”
It wasn’t until Vereen’s mentor Sammy Davis Jr. hired him to understudy Davis in the British revival of the musical Golden Boy that Vereen, who grew up in Bedford—Stuyvesant, learned he was adopted. However, he said that the Wikipedia claim he was born in Laurinburg, NC, is incorrect.
“I had to apply for a passport to go to London. When I called the hospital in Dade County, Florida where I was born, there was no record of Ben Vereen; it was Benjamin Pearson. That’s how I discovered my roots and that my family ‘Vereen’ had brought me to Brooklyn. I was not born in North Carolina, but I do have family in Laurinburg. We recently did an interview with their main paper, so I hope, I really hope, they will make the trip to High Point to see my show.”
Did he expect Roots to be such a massive cultural event and a landmark in both Black and TV history?
“I don’t live with expectations; I live with hope and inspiration and a strong sense of spirituality — so when Roots was completed, and the streets of America were silent, naturally all of us were shocked at our success and to this day, it is the most watched mini-series.”
Vereen was asked about his controversial appearance at Ronald Reagan’s televised first inauguration in 1981, which he intended as a criticism of Republican policies on civil rights. Vereen performed the first half of his set as the famous vaudeville star Bert Williams, a Black man forced to wear blackface when appearing before white audiences. Due to angry phone calls, ABC didn’t air the second half of Vereen’s performance, which explained that context, and in which Vereen’s character was refused service due to his race while trying to buy the Republican elite a congratulatory drink.
“The issue was that the television audience didn’t get to see why the [real-life] character I played had to wear blackface makeup. Cutting out that explanation angered a lot of people, but fortunately, in time it was explained, and my fans stuck by me. Back in the day, Black entertainers had to ‘black up.’ Unfortunately, with Black History not relevant in our school systems, our kids are not learning our history. This is not only a shame but a crime in itself.”
When asked about playing the Snow Leopard mayor of Zoobilee Zoo, Vereen said:
“I loved being Mayor Ben. It was a lot of fun. So was Puss in Boots, which I did with Gregory Hines for Showtime. I really miss Greg.” Vereen was referring to the 1985 episode of Shelley Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theatre, in which Vereen played the title talking cat, Hines was the cat’s human companion, and Alfre Woodard was the princess.
Vereen seemed pleased to learn that Tenspeed and Brown Shoe was the only show I followed during my senior year at Carolina when everybody else was watching Dallas to see who shot J.R. He played former conman E. L “Tenspeed” Turner, who becomes the detective agency partner of karate-kicking accountant Lionel “Brown Shoe” Whitney, played by a young Jeff Goldblum.
“Jeff is a huge talent. It was so much fun to play a character that was such a prankster.”
When I asked what was his favorite role, he replied “employment.”
As much as he loves acting, and the dancing that got him his first gigs, he loves singing even more.
“Music is in my soul; I sang in church; I sang in the streets. I have such a huge repertoire that it is hard to say. “Magic to Do” [from Pippin] is my theme song, but music from the Harlem Renaissance gave me a backbone. “His Eye is on the Sparrow” is a mantra for me.”
But he expressed gratitude that he continues to find dramatic roles in television and film, and expressed regret that a favorite one had recently ended.
“I did a season as a series regular on B Positive, created by Chuck Lorre. He is a genius and I miss him and the show. Unfortunately, after two years it was canceled. It happens. Next up I am going to Romania to be in a limited mini-series produced by some very heavy hitters which I can’t speak about yet.”
The cancellation of B Positive is not his only nor deepest regret. His daughter Naja was killed in a 1987 car accident on the Jersey Turnpike. His son Benjamin Vereen Jr. died in 2020 at the age of 55. Drawing on his experience as a grieving father, Vereen regularly speaks to other bereaved parents.
“I have lost my daughter, who was killed by a drunk driver, my son, and my stepdaughter, who had cancer during Covid. I was fortunate enough that my daughter Karon sent me to Bali for two months at the top of this year. I gained strength, spirit, and love once again. I consider myself very spiritual and whoever is in need of rejuvenation, should go to Bali. I can’t wait to get back.”
He also said that his performance on Saturday is part of a mission to give back to the Deaf community, as it incorporates ASL interpretation.
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
