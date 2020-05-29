A LETTER FROM TANGER TO TICKET HOLDERS...
The TangerCenter in Downtown Greensboro has announced the new 'Beautiful' dates are now rescheduled for June 1-6, 2021. According to a release, "Some patrons have misunderstood that the dates are next week, but we wanted to assure you that the engagement is next year, 2021!
Remember, you should hold onto your current tickets that will be honored at the new date. The days of the week will match up to the original days (Tuesday through Sunday evening), so you will attend the performance you originally purchased. For example, if you have a ticket for Tuesday, May 26, you will now attend on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
We remind you that as Season Seat Members, you have the benefit making exchanges with no fee. To allow Tanger Center to best serve you, we recommend exchanging as early as possible for best seating options and you must make this request at least three business days prior to your scheduled performance. Please note that seating options for exchanges can sometimes be limited and if changing into a higher priced performance or seating location, a price difference may apply. Questions? Please see our Exchange Guide and our FAQ.
Again - we thank you for your patience and support. We can't wait to see you when we are finally able to raise the curtain on Broadway's newest home!
-The Tanger Center Team
