ELKIN, NORTH CAROLINA – Be one of the first to hear and experience the next wave of emerging artists in Western North Carolina. This spring, the Blue Ridge Music Trails’ trailblazing musical project, Fine Tuned, supports the next generation as they take to the stage at The Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC, on April 7 at 7 p.m. These performances are a chance to witness the creative process at play as seasoned musicians collaborate with a select group of emerging artists in Western North Carolina to create fresh sounds and new compositions.
The special performance includes Benjamin Barker with David LaMotte, and The Allen Boys with DaShawn Hickman and Kelley Breiding. The musical performance is possible thanks to the support of the North Carolina Arts Council’s Spark the Arts Grant. Find concert and ticket information at BlueRidgeMusicNC.com/concerts
About the Performers
● Benjamin Barker is a national champion hammered dulcimer player who has been mentored by Asheville-area songwriter, author, and speaker David LaMotte. Together, they blend Benjamin’s immense instrumental talent with David’s own musicality and gift for language to create nuanced and emotion-filled music.
● The Allen Boys and DaShawn Hickman carry the torch for the Sacred Steel musical tradition out of their church in Mount Airy. Kelley Breiding is well-versed in Surry County’s Round Peak style as well as country and Western Swing stylings. Together, these musicians have fused their respective Surry County styles into one exciting sound.
About Fine Tuned
The Fine Tuned initiative connects seasoned musicians with a select group of emerging artists in Western North Carolina. The aim is to nurture this generation of talent, while paving the way for future musicians who will keep the musical traditions of Western North Carolina alive. The groundbreaking project is possible thanks to generous support from Come Hear NC, Spark the Arts N.C. Arts Council, ArtsAVL, and the WNC Bridge Foundation.
The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area serves 25 counties in Western North Carolina. This region is deemed a National Heritage Area in recognition of its distinct character, culture and natural environment. The Asheville-based nonprofit organization, the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership, serves as a steward of the unique natural and cultural resources of North Carolina’s mountains and foothills. Its vital work includes cultural programming such as the Blue Ridge Craft Trails and Blue Ridge Music Trails, heritage grants and training in rural areas. Visit BlueRidgeHeritage.com
