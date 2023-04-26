If you’ve lived in Greensboro long enough, you’ve heard of Michael Joseph Roberto.
Whether through his time working for the Greensboro News & Record or the Carolina Peacemaker as a journalist, as a professor at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, or as a past regular at Al Brilliant’s Glenwood Community Bookshop and the meetings of Democracy Greensboro, Roberto has firmly established himself as a fixture of the Greensboro community.
If you’ve ever met Michael Joseph Roberto, then you know it’s impossible to forget him.
He’s one of those outsized characters, a relic of some era that’s hard to place, with a composite of personalities ranging from the enraged to the endearing. There’s nobody in Greensboro who could claim to be neutral on Roberto; that would simply be preposterous.
He’s not quite in the “either you love him or hate him” category, but he’s close. After spending an evening with him, you either walk away lost in thought, laughing to yourself or ticked off. And maybe that’s just part of his charm: he pulls emotions out of you, makes you feel things, whether you were looking to feel something or not.
And that’s what Roberto intends to do on Sunday, May 7th at 7 p.m. at The Crown, atop the Carolina Theater. He promises to make you hear and feel things that have long gone unheard and unfelt in Greensboro since, well, the last time he played the congas in front of an audience.
If you’ve lived in Greensboro long enough, then you’ve heard the music of Michael Joseph Roberto.
For all that Roberto may and may not be, in this, his second act, he’s a musician. Although to say this is a “second act” is to give him short shrift — he’s been a musician all his life, he just took some time off to pay the bills. But now he’s back, and he’s put together quite the ensemble.
The debut of his band Bazooka! is decades of promise and years of struggle finally coming to fruition. After the pandemic derailed the first iteration of the group in March 2020, Roberto went back to his roots and dug into practicing, eventually setting up a studio inside the Music Barn on Chapman Street.
For bandmates, he’s recruited some of the best musicians of the Triad, including Neil Clegg on saxophone, Pete Delos on guitar, Marcelo Falconi on bass, Byron Lattimore on drums, and Anderson “Butch” Stewart on keyboards. The band will also feature the mesmerizing vocals of Diana Tuffin for the evening.
They’ll be playing two sets of what can best be described as “FunkFusion,” with roots in soul, jazz, Latin, and rock. Fans of Gato Barbieri, Weather Report, Herbie Hancock, and Carlos Santana, to name but a few of their influences, will all find the music of Bazooka! much to their liking.
As for the band’s name — Bazooka! — well, it doesn’t just accurately capture the essence of the ensemble’s music; the name fits Roberto like a pair of finely made Italian leather gloves, too.
Loud and clear, determined, and emotional, Roberto’s Bazooka! will leave attendees clamoring for another opportunity to see the band — and left wondering why they had to wait so long since the last time he stood behind the congas.
Since retiring from A&T in 2018 and finishing his first book, Roberto has had one purpose: to build a band for the community of Greensboro. And on May 7th, he’ll have his first opportunity to deliver on that goal and show the people of the city what he’s built for them.
Because once you’ve heard the music of Michael Joseph Roberto, you’ll need to hear it again.
Justin Harmon is an associate professor at UNCG. When not in the classroom he can be found in the forest with his dog or lost in the crowd at a concert.
