The Camel City Blackouts are a band that was formed in the Fall of 2015 out of a mutual love of punk rock and drinking. Based out of Winston Salem, the band consists of the 2 original members Derek Gilreath and Ryan Sizemore.
In late 2019, the band released their debut album “Possession” and dropped multiple music video singles in support of the album.
This year they have followed up “Possession” with their new EP titled “13.” The blackouts have currently released 2 new music videos from “13” that showcases their roots and their DIY mentality.
You can find all their music on all major music platforms and for any updates add them on Instagram @camelcityblackouts.
CLICK TO LISTEN TO THEIR MUSIC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.