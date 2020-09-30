Major Lazer Presents: Music is the Weapon Drive In Tour
CHARLOTTE, NC--September 30, 2020-- The award-winning EDM group, Major Lazer, is coming to the Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of their Music is a Weapon Drive In Tour. Members Diplo (a.k.a Thomas Wesley Pentz), Walshy Fire (a.k.a. Leighton Paul Walsh), and Ape Drums (a.k.a. Eric Alberto-Lopez) will bring their unique style of EDM which fuses reggae with dancehall, reggaeton, soca, house, and moombahton to the Speedway on Saturday, October 31.
Since forming in 2008, Major Lazer has released three full-length albums: Guns Don't Kill People... Lazers Do (2009), Free the Universe (2013), and Peace is the Mission (2015). They have also released five EPs, including Apocalypse Soon (2014), featuring Pharrell Williams and Sean Paul, and Know No Better (2017), which included appearances by Camila Cabello, Quavo, Travis Scott, and J Balvin.
The EDM powerhouse has racked up numerous awards and nominations from Billboard, MTV, the AMA, the Latin Grammy among others. Their single “Lean On” won best Top Dance/Electronic Song at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, and they quickly followed up with the popular singles “Cold Water”, “Shape Of You”, and “Sua Cara”. And most recently in 2018, Billboard named Major Lazer number five on their Billboard Dance 100 ranking of dance musicians.
“This is an exciting live show for EDM fans in Charlotte. Major Lazer is made up of legends in the industry and are sure to amp up the Speedway, ” said Adam Lynn, Co-founder of Prime Social Group.
Also included on the bill is the Canadian DJ Duo, LOUD LUXURY, made up of Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace. The duo is known for their 2017 breakthrough hit “Body” released through Armin van Buuren's record label Armada Music. The song featuring artist Brando, debuted at 49 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and streamed over a billion times.
Major Lazer and LOUD LUXURY perform at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 31. Doors open at 6 pm. Tickets range from $130-375 per vehicle. Each ticket admits one standard passenger vehicle (car, truck, SUV) with up to (6) passengers. As a rule of thumb, there must be a legal seat and seatbelt for all the passengers within the vehicle.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social Group will institute a plan to deliver world-class entertainment in a healthy and safe environment. Per current North Carolina regulations and Phase 2.5 restrictions, fans will be required to stay in their car, truck or SUV and wear proper face coverings when outside of the vehicle. Venue staff will wear masks and enforce proper social distancing between cars. Contactless ticket scanning will take place upon entry and individuals will be allowed to bring their own food and beverage to the shows. All music will be broadcast through a low-FM stereo frequency to encourage fans to stay in or on their vehicles.
Prime Social Group has also partnered with DOC Disinfectant to provide deep-cleaning services for restroom facilities, the stage, and other high-traffic areas prior to and during the event.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. est. To purchase tickets and view venue information visit SpeedwayConcerts.com.
About Prime Social Group
Founded in 2010, Prime Social is the leading concert and festival promotion company focused on major college markets. In addition to its over 100 concerts per year, Prime Social produces 10 full-scale festivals in the United States and abroad.
For more information visit primesocial.com.
About Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte Motor Speedway is located 13 miles outside of Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina. The complex features a 1.5 mi quad oval track that hosts NASCAR racing including the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, the NASCAR All-Star Race, and the Bank of America Roval 400. The speedway was built in 1959 by Bruton Smith and is considered the home track for NASCAR with many race teams.
For more information visit charlottemotorspeedway.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.