Authoring Action's 20th Summer Intensive’s Evolve Ensemble will perform original spoken word and music, with choreography, design, and visual art Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Authoring Action is a nonprofit arts and outreach organization dedicated to developing youth as articulate authors and advocates for social change.
Entering its 20th year, Authoring Action has developed from the idea that young people have essential insight to achieve a healthy, thriving, unified community. Using the power of literary, spoken word, and film arts, young people discover their authentic and clearly expressed voices.
Nathan Ross Freeman is the artistic director. Lynn Rhoades is the executive director.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, at https://tinyurl.com/a2summevolve .
For more information, visit www.authoringaction.org , call 336-749-1317 , or email info@authoringaction.org .
Authoring Action’s community partners are the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, First Baptist Church on Fifth, Bethabara Moravian Church, and the Winston-Salem Center for Education and the Arts.
To make a donation that can change lives, visit www.authoringaction.org .
