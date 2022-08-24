Auditions for ‘The Invisible Dragon’ Are September 6-7
GREENSBORO, NC (August 24, 2022) – Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, will hold auditions for an upcoming children’s drama production of “The Invisible Dragon.”
Auditions will beheld by appointment at 6 pm Tues., Sept. 6 and Wed., Sept. 7 in Studio 108 in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To register for an audition, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
“The Invisible Dragon” isa fun and lighthearted play by Patricia Clapp with an important lesson about what happens when you put others first. Creative Greensboro and Scrapmettle Blueprints seek a racially diverse cast ages 7-15 for ensemble and solo roles for all genders. No prior experience is required. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Scripts are available prior to auditions by emailing Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances on October 20-24.
Scrapmettle Entertainment is a Greensboro-based network of writers, directors and performing artists who honor theater tradition and create new performances. The company’s work seeks to reveal what’s beneath the surface of the human experience and use it as a learning tool through realistic scenes on stage. Scrapmettle Blueprints is the arts education initiative of Scrapmettle Entertainment. It gives young people in grades K-12 real world experiences in the arts and entertainment industry that support their academic learning.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website.
