Auditions for High Point Youth Jazz Ensemble
The High Point Arts Council is introducing a new Youth Jazz Ensemble program to the city of High Point and surrounding areas. The group will provide young musicians with an opportunity to learn, practice, and demonstrate their talents!
Auditions will be held Mon., Jan. 10, at 6:00 p.m., at the Centennial Station Arts Center. The ensemble will rehearse every Monday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 24, in the theatre of the Arts Center and have scheduled performances throughout the year at varying venues. High school student instrumentalists of strings, piano, wind, brass and percussion instruments are welcome to audition. There will be a tuition fee of $50 a month for those accepted into the ensemble (partial and full scholarships are available, more information available at audition check in.)
The ensemble will be led by Mr. Charles Parker, a local professional musician, educator, and the High Point Arts Council’s 2021 Teacher of the Year! Mr. Parker is currently a Professor of Orchestral Strings Studies and the Director of the Winston-Salem State University’s Chamber Orchestra. As a former teacher at High Point Central High School, he has a long history of music education right here in the area. We are so pleased to have him working with the Arts Council on the Youth Jazz Ensemble to broaden the arts activities for youth!
For more information, contact Hope Barker, Arts Education Coordinator, at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787 ext. 23. The Centennial Station Arts Center is located in downtown High Point at 121 S. Centennial Street.
