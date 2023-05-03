ArtsGreensboro Rebrands as The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro and Launches First Guilford County Arts Calendar and Directory
The Organization Introduces the First Arts and Culture Calendar and Comprehensive Nonprofit Arts Organization Directory in Guilford County History.
GREENSBORO, NC—ArtsGreensboro announced today that it has changed its name to The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro (ACGG). The name change reflects the wider range of artists and arts organizations currently supported by the organization and the purpose of the organization. The rebranding is a realignment of the organization’s current goals while preparing it for the future.
“The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro has reimagined itself to place arts and artists at the center of thriving, healthy communities,” says Laura Way, the president and CEO of ACGG. “The name change is more than what is on the letterhead. It is a metamorphosis of the organization from an inward-focused arts council to one in which the community is paramount.”
Additionally, ACGG announced two new public resources to connect the community with the arts. The ACGG community calendar is a complete listing of all arts and culture events happening in the county. All artists, arts organizations and businesses are encouraged to utilize the calendar to promote upcoming arts events, driving tourism and economic development in the region. To supplement the calendar, ACGG developed the first comprehensive listing of arts organizations in Guilford County. The directory is available digitally and print versions will be distributed throughout the county.
“The comprehensive cultural calendar and arts organizations listing will be complementary tools to enhance our visitor economy,” said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point. “This added promotional exposure to existing programming, artists, events, and venues in Guilford County is another layer of support to strengthen the creative network. When locals support our creative economy, we can then package a destination that is attractive for future visitors to discover an array of cultural experiences. The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro is fulfilling a need of support that builds a sustainable and thriving ecosystem for the arts community to contribute to our overall economic vitality.”
ACGG is a community-supported nonprofit organization and the largest public and private alliance dedicated to sustaining our local arts community in Guilford County for over 60 years. Through annual contributions, ACGG can invest in arts organizations, projects, and artists by distributing resources through competitive grant programs, strategic leadership, advocacy, promotional and shared services and professional development.
“There is no better economic return on investment than that in support of our arts and culture programs,” said Guilford County Commissioner At-Large Kay Cashion. “Arts and artists both reflect and help shape our identity and are critical components to any thriving community. The Guilford County Commissioners are excited about the forward vision and countywide focus of the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro.”
ACGG is charged with making the arts more accessible to all in the Greater Greensboro area. The support ACGG provides to local artists and arts organizations helps keep the arts alive and vibrant throughout our community. ACGG is the primary organization within the community dedicated to safeguarding that art and culture stay a central part of our rapidly evolving region. The arts are meant for everyone; they connect and inspire us. Our vision is for our community to be a place where art thrives.
About The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro:
The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro cultivates an inclusive, sustainable, and vibrant community through the support, promotion and expansion of the arts. ACGG is the primary funding source for artists and arts organizations of all levels in Guilford County. Artists and other creatives drive outcomes and shape the culture of our neighborhoods and communities. For more information, visit www.theacgg.org.
