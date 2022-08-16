ArtsGreensboro Announces 2022-2023 Artist Support Grant Cycle
GREENSBORO, NC— The ArtsGreensboro Artist Support Grant cycle opens for applications beginning Sept. 1, 2022. The Artist Support Grant is intended to support a broad range of talented artists in visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography and interdisciplinary arts. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Artists residing in Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Randolph or Davidson counties are eligible to apply. Awards range from $500 up to $2,000. The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022.
Artist Support Grants support a range of professional and artistic development including the creation of work, new equipment and materials, improvement of business operations, professional or artistic development workshops, travel support and expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences.
“I have long wanted to write and produce a musical with historical characters in it, while also including a contemporary edge in the music and dance,” says 2021-2022 Artist Support Grantee, Anna Luisa Daigneault, who releases music under the name Quilla. “This project will help advance my career because it will not only be a new venture for me, but also bring together all my interests at once: music production, dance performance, promotion of cultural diversity and preservation of linguistic heritage.” Daigneault is developing an innovative piece of musical theatre planned to premiere in May 2023.
ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County administer the grant process and conduct a review panel to determine awardees. Other regional partners include Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council and Randolph Arts Guild. All partners work together to provide marketing, artist outreach and applicant workshops to assist applicants through the grant process. ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will hold two virtual information sessions to assist artists with the grant process and answer any questions. The sessions will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 5:30-6:30 PM and Thursday, Sept. 8 from 12:00-1:00 PM. To learn more about these sessions, visit https://www.artsgreensboro.org/amplify/asg/.
For more information on ArtsGreensboro and the Artist Support Grant Program, visit artsgreensboro.org or contact the ArtsGreensboro grants coordinator, Deb Ruffino, at (336) 279-7086 or by email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
About ArtsGreensboro:
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
