The High Point Arts Council is pleased to announce that Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band will be performing for the fourth Arts Splash summer concert of 2020! This free concert will be on Sunday, July 19, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and outdoor gathering restrictions, the concert will be live streamed on Facebook. Invite your friends and family to a watch party!
Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band is the Southeast’s premier Blues band. They won the 2017 Piedmont Blues Society Blues challenge, 2019 Triangle Blues Challenge and placed in the Semifinals of the 2020 International Blues Challenge. With hit songs on the Beach Charts as well, it's no wonder this high energy, crowd-pleasing and foot-tapping band plays over 250 shows per year all over the South Eastern United States. This power house blues machine produces a wall of sound that rivals the likes of Delbert McClinton, Robert Cray, and Gregg Allman. Their brand of high energy brings a charismatic mix of Blues, Funk, and Beach music that guarantees a good time!
For more information about Arts Splash and upcoming concerts, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert. For specific information about programs of the High Point Arts Council, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at 336-889-2787 ext. 27 or programs@highpointarts.org.
