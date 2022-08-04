Arts Splash Concert Featuring The Legacy
The finale in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place on August 28 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E Commerce Avenue, High Point. Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks and Recreation and its many sponsors, including the North Carolina Arts Council and Guilford County.
Spend the afternoon with the Arts Council and The Legacy Motown Revue at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal! Chances are you have heard of the Motown group through their band leader, Stan Stigall, as he originally toured alongside Bill Pinckney’s Original Drifters. Stan dreamed of a way to pay tribute to his dear friend, Bill, and thus The Legacy was formed!
Paying homage to the music that molded multiple generations, and gave Detroit a claim to fame other than cars, The Legacy takes you back to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations, and so many more legendary icons! Featuring talented performers that dance and sing, plus an amazing six-piece horn band, you will be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods in American Musical History!! Soul music is not just our past...it’s The Legacy!
The concert is free to attend and open to the public.Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners to the concert to enjoy along with the music.
To learn more about the 2022 Arts Splash summer concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert.
