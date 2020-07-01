The High Point Arts Council is pleased to announce that Smitty & The Jumpstarters will be playing rock for the third Arts Splash summer concert of 2020! This free concert will be on Sunday, July 12, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and outdoor gathering restrictions, the concert will be live streamed on Facebook. Invite your friends and family to a watch party!
Based out of Greensboro, the band features upbeat songs that get your feet moving. Their music pulls styles from West Coast Swing, Chicago Blues, Memphis Rockabilly, and a dose of Chuck Berry. The Band features Bryan Smith on vocals and guitar, Steve Blake on Saxophone, Doug Dennis on Bass, and Roy Brown on Drums. The Jumpstarters have played swing dances, clubs and festivals across the Carolinas. They appeared at MerleFest 2018 on the Dance Stage and have been invited back for 2021.
This spring the band released its’ second CD titled “Let’s Get Jumpstarted” recorded at Earthtones Recording Studio in Greensboro. These music veterans are ready to introduce this style to a whole new generation. So be sure to wear your dancing shoes and be prepared to Shake Yo’ Shimmy.
For more information about Arts Splash and upcoming concerts, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert. For specific information about programs of the High Point Arts Council, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at 336-889-2787 ext. 27 or programs@highpointarts.org.
