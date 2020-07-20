The High Point Arts Council is pleased to announce that the Multiple Intelligence Band will be playing jazz for the fifth Arts Splash summer concert of 2020! Due to COVID-19, the concert will be live streamed from the Centennial Station Arts Center since the original venue is closed to the public at this time. The concert is free and you can see and hear it on Sun., July 26, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Invite your friends and family to a watch party!
The Multiple Intelligence Band mesmerizes audiences by performing all of your favorite classics and current hits with musical precision and action-packed choreography. This includes hits from artists such as Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, AC/DC, DNCE, Journey, The Beetles, Little Richard, Frank Sinatra and many, many more. So, if you are looking to party, or enjoy smooth jazz, then Multiple Intelligence Band is your band.
To learn more about the 2020 Arts Splash concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. For specific information about programs of the High Point Arts Council, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at 336-889-2787 ext. 27 or programs@highpointarts.org.
