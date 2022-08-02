Arts Splash Concert Featuring Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
The fifth concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place on August 14 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the GTCC Amphitheater, 901 S. Main Street, in downtown High Point. Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks and Recreation and its many sponsors, including the North Carolina Arts Council and Guilford County.
Spend the afternoon with the Arts Council and Liam Purell & Cane Mill Road at the GTCC Amphitheater. You may know the Indie folk group not only from their appearance on national television, PBS, but also their appearance on David Holt’s State of Music and Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour.
Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet boldly write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time, and Americana. Their powerful arrangements and dynamic stage presence have landed them main stage slots at legendary festivals across the country. Named Momentum Band of the Year by IBMA in 2019, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road have been recognized as one of the fastest growing bands in the industry. Their latest release "Roots" debuted at #6 on the Billboard Bluegrass Album Charts, joining their three previous albums for a total of 12 weeks in the Top 10.
The concert is free to attend and open to the public.Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners to the concert to enjoy along with the music.
To learn more about the 2022 Arts Splash summer concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert.
