The High Point Arts Council is pleased to announce that Laurelyn Dossett will be playing folk music for the sixth Arts Splash summer concert of 2020! Due to COVID-19, the concert will be live streamed from the Centennial Station Arts Center since the original venue is closed to the public at this time. The concert is free and you can see and hear it on Sunday, August 2, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Invite your friends and family to a watch party!
Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett lives and writes in Stokes County, NC. Her songs have appeared in film and television and have been recorded by many artists including Grammy-winning Levon Helm and Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops. She has partnered with Triad Stage's Preston Lane on six plays-with-music, and in 2018 she premiered Leaving Eden at Playmaker’s with playwright Mike Wiley. Her song cycle, The Gathering: A Winter's Tale in Six Songs was performed in November 2019 by the Winston-Salem Symphony.
Laurelyn has performed on many national stages, including Merlefest and A Prairie Home Companion, and toured regionally for 20 years. She founded and continues to host the annual “Songs of Hope and Justice” at the North Carolina Folk Festival. She is the recipient of the Betty Cone Medal of Arts, the North Carolina Arts Council Fellowship for songwriting, winner of the Chris Austin songwriting contest at Merlefest, and has been a fellow at the Virginia Center for Creative Arts.
For more information about the Arts Splash concert series, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events. For specific information about programs of the High Point Arts Council, contact Todd Dupree, Arts Programs Manager, at 336-889-2787 ext. 26 or programs@highpointarts.org.
