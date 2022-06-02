Arts Splash Concert Featuring Carolina Soul Band
The second concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place on June 19 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E Commerce Avenue, High Point. Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks and Recreation and its many sponsors, including the North Carolina Arts Council and Guilford County.
Spend the afternoon with the Arts Council and Carolina Soul Band at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal! Chances are you have heard of the R&B and Soul group not just because they are recognized as some of the country’s best music, but because they’ve shared the stage with notable acts like Little Richard, Dennis Edward’s Temptations and The Diamonds.
Carolina Soul Band performs sweet soul sounds of such legendary groups as The Drifters, The Coasters, The Four Tops, The O’Jays, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and many, many more. Carolina Soul Band takes you on an exciting journey through the musical history of Motown, Beach and Soul Music! You’ll be clapping, dancing, and singing along with all your favorite songs of the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
The concert is free to attend and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners to the concert to enjoy along with the music.
To learn more about the 2022 Arts Splash summer concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert.
