Arts Splash Concert Featuring Backstreet
The third concert in the Arts Splash summer concert series will take place on July 17 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Arts Splash is presented by the High Point Arts Council in partnership with High Point Parks and Recreation and its many sponsors, including the North Carolina Arts Council and Guilford County.
Spend the afternoon with the Arts Council and Backstreet at Oak Hollow Festival Park! Backstreet chooses songs both old and new, songs that everyone knows and gems recovered from the depths of obscurity, Backstreet lends to each song the band’s own unique sound and energy. They are also not shy to introduce songs written by their band members keeping their unique touch.
Backstreet, based in the North Carolina Blue Ridge of Wilkes and Caldwell Counties, has been
performing their free-range acoustic roots music since 1985. The 4-member band includes Jeff Pardue (fiddle, banjo, accordion), Randy Gambill (mandolin, guitar), Roger Miller (guitar, mandolin, clawhammer banjo), and Zeb Gambill (bass). Backstreet has performed at countless music venues, festivals, and private parties across North Carolina and the Southeast. The band has also toured in England and Scotland.
The concert is free to attend and open to the public.Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners to the concert to enjoy along with the music.
To learn more about the 2022 Arts Splash summer concert series, visit the Arts Council’s website at HighPointArts.org and click on Calendar. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to get the latest update about the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.