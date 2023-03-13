The High Point Arts Council is conducting an open call for bands to perform at their upcoming Arts Splash Summer Concert series. Arts Splash has occurred for over 20 years and the High Point Arts Council is proud to continue to hire local musicians for free community concerts from June through August. Arts Splash is done in partnership and supported by the City of High Point, Guilford County, and the North Carolina State Arts Council.
“This year we are shaking things up a lot”, says new Executive Director, Alexandra Arpajian. “In previous years, Arts Splash was held on Sunday evenings, but we have moved the concert series to Friday nights. Additionally, we are looking to rebrand the name to include music or concerts in the title. Finally, we are searching to secure food trucks at each location in High Point”. If you have any name suggestions, or want to be considered to participate in the concert series, please reach out to Alexandra Arpajian at director@highpointarts.org.
Interested in participating in the open call for bands? Complete the online form here: https://forms.gle/cu95LcETJmdRuj8d7, or visit their website and social media pages for more information. Bands most apply by Mar 24, 2023. Arts Splash concerts are held outdoors at 6 pm on June 9th, June 23rd, July 7th, July 21st, August 4th, and August 18th in many of greater High Point’s beautiful parks, gardens, and public spaces.
The High Point Arts Council looks forward to welcoming back the community this summer and booking our bands!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.