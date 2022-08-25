ARTZ - N - KRAFT FEST
Sat. Oct. 1 at The O, 4618 W. Market St. Greensboro, NC 27407
On Sat. Oct. 1 at The O, 4618 W. Market St. Greensboro, NC 27407 (formally known as Club Orion's), Skeleton Grp. in partnership with Mental Health Services of NC presents the inaugural Artz - N - Kraft Fest. With performances from Mr. Rozzi, FAM - U, #SplashBrothaz, Delivery Boy, Eternal the MC, Precyce Politix, Kwon da Don, Skeleton Grp. and more all come together on one stage to not only represent NC Hip - Hop, but to raise money and awareness for the special needs community, especially the children.
Tickets are $ 15.00 in advance through EventBrite (https://ArtzNKraftFest.eventbrite.com) and $20.00 at the door, 21 and up with valid ID.
A portion of each ticket sold goes to Mental Health Services of NC , to assist all that this organization does for the special needs community.
The goal of this festival is twofold, to showcase the tip of the spear of Hip - Hop artists from the state of North Carolina commonly referred as the " new New York ". Secondly and most important, helping the special needs community. In conjunction with area businesses like Remedy Beauty Bar, Jay Hurd Films, The Massage Station and more , who have all donated some pretty amazing prizes to be raffled off throughout the Artz - N - Kraft Fest, have all joined together to help raise money for this cause. And with help from the Triad this festival has the potential to raise the bar and change the lives of those in the special needs community.
Skeleton Grp. was founded in 2018 by Gregory "Dirt da General" Oliver. After experiencing a personal hardship where he lost almost everything and was stripped from the little things we all take for granted, Skeleton Grp. was born. "All I had left was my bones, but if it wasn't for that life changing event, Skeleton Grp. wouldn't exist".
What started out as just a record label has quickly morphed into multi faceted empire with focus on artist development , promotion , event planning and on the horizon video and films. With over 20 plus years of experience in the music industry and being a father of a special needs child himself , Dirt da General hopes the Artz - N - Kraft Fest is just the beginning of bigger things , but more importantly leaving a legacy for his son for years to come!
