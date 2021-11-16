Arts Council to Host Tribute Concert Honoring the late Dr. Pamela Howland
Concert to feature Howland’s arrangements and favorite chamber music
Winston-Salem, NC (November 16, 2021) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host a premiere tribute concert honoring the life and legacy of pianist and friend, Dr. Pamela Howland Tues., Nov.30 at 6:30pm at Hanesbrands Theatre. A light reception sponsored by Take the Lead North Carolina will begin in advance of the program at 5:45pm.
The concert will feature Dr. Howland’s arrangements of traditional Christmas carols in the style of Beethoven, as well as selections of her favorite chamber music, with musicians Barbara Lister-Sink, Evan Richey, Jacqui Carrasco, Stan Breckenridge, John Salmon, Yong Im Federle and dear friends, Rosemary Harris and Jaroslaw Cholodecki.
Dr. Howland earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, and her Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance and Literature from the Eastman School of Music. After moving to Winston-Salem in June 1986, she held positions in the music departments at Wake Forest University, the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and the UNCSA Community Music School. She was a natural and gifted teacher and public speaker.
In honor of Dr. Howland’s many contributions to our community, Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has launched the Pamela Howland Independent Artist Fund. The fundraising goal for this premiere concert is $10,000. Funds raised will support independent artists in our area as they pursue their passions and share their talents.
Seating is limited, and tickets must be reserved online at intothearts.org. In lieu of an admission fee, we are accepting donations, with a suggested donation of $25.00 (or more).
Masking and proof of COVID vaccination or testing will be required.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
