A Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art and Winston-Salem Fashion Week Collaboration September 3 – November 6, 2021
Winston-Salem, NC (August 25, 2021) -- Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts September 3 – November 6, 2021. The juried exhibition will celebrate the design process related to design apparel and fashion accessories. Opening reception and awards ceremony will be held Fri., Sept. 3, 5:30-7:00 PM.
“The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles, and 3D art works. Eight local artists will be featured in the exhibition including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser, and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith. Mary Nease is a senior at UNCG studying apparel design. She draws inspiration from her colorful community, magical girl anime, and traditional western wear. She spent this past summer interning in Nashville, TN for Manuel Cuevas, the iconic designer for Johnny Cash who has dressed everyone from Salvador Dalí to Lady Gaga.
WSFW provides a platform to highlight and promote creativity and innovation in fashion and textiles by designers and industries in and around Winston-Salem. “Although we are not exclusive, we seek to promote local emerging designers and artists, and create an environment for ideas, while also celebrating the achievements of our area’s long and accomplished history in the apparel and textile industries” said Nikita Wallace, Founder of WSFW. The 7th annual WSFW is scheduled for September 17 – 25; tickets are on sale at wsfashionweek.com.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
