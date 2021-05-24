Winston-Salem, N.C. (May 24, 2021) – The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Triad Cultural Arts present “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White,” a new play by Lynn Felder, June 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and June 12 at 2: 00 p.m. in Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
A multi-media theatrical event, the three-character, one-act play and workshop production, is set in Winston-Salem after a Black Lives Matter rally and a Sons of the Confederacy protest of the removal of a Confederate monument. Two men, one Black and one white, are reluctantly drawn into conversation by an Old Hippie as they all wait for their rides to take them home.
Chase Law, President and CEO of the Arts Council, said, “We are thrilled to host ‘Our Time’ as our first public production since our doors closed in March 2020. As we focus on relief, recovery and reopening amongst our entire arts and cultural sector, we are committed to serving as a facilitator of conversations that highlight social justice and overcome racial inequity in our community.”
The Arts Council will also feature programming with Owens Daniels and Triad Cultural Arts’ exhibition and Bookmarks’ Book with Purpose community-wide effort to unite on the common theme of antiracism in June 2021.
Tickets are free with online registration required at https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/our-time., and donations will be accepted. “Our Time” is supported, in part, by the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation through the Artists Thrive initiative.
COVID-19 protocols, as laid out by the N.C. Governor’s Office, will be followed: masking, distancing, and hand washing.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
