Winston-Salem, NC (June 16, 2021) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is committed to the relief, recovery, and reopening of our local arts and cultural sector. Prior to the pandemic, local artist Diane Faison performed “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” in public and private schools, colleges and universities, churches, and retirement homes.
In addition, Faison is a past recipient of the Arts Council’s Wells Fargo Arts in Education grant. In an effort to get artists back to work, Faison’s production was selected to receive support from the Arts Council’s Artist Relief Impact Fund to produce a 50-minute film on Harriet Tubman’s life.
"The Spirit of Harriet Tubman" is a one-woman play about the leader of the Underground Railroad starring Diane Faison. Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and political activist born into slavery in the early 1820s. She is recognized for her commitment to fighting for equality and justice as displayed through her work on the Underground Railroad. In addition, she was a supporter of women’s suffrage and dedicated her life to helping those in need.
Diane Faison is a retired teacher with a career in education spanning more than 30 years, an actress, visual artist, speaker, and writer. She received her BA degree from North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina. Her graduate studies were at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia and Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. She currently resides in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. The Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
