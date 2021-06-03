All concerts are free and family-friendly.
Winston-Salem, NC (June 3, 2021) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced its lineup for the 2021 Summer Parks Concert Series with two performances at Triad Park and three at Tanglewood Park. The NC National Guard 440th Army Band will kick off the series on Sun., July 4, at Triad Park.
2021 marks the sixth season for the Summer Parks Concert Series which is a collaborative presentation by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Forsyth County Government.
Chase Law, President and CEO of the Arts Council, said, “This year, our organization has been focused on relief, recovery, and reopening. We are excited that Forsyth County has sponsored the Summer Parks Concert Series again as a free and family-friendly event for the entire community. After more than a year of closed concert venues, we are thrilled to get our musicians back to work and offer fun summer concert programming in two of our county’s top-notch parks.” More information can be found at intothearts.org/parks2021.
Schedule:
Summer Parks Concert Series
Gates Open at 4p.m. Concerts Start at 5p.m.
Sunday, July 4, Triad Park
NC National Guard 440th Army Band
Sunday, July 25, Tanglewood Park
Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust
Sunday, August 15, Tanglewood Park
West End Mambo
Sunday, August 29, Tanglewood Park
The Plaids
Sunday, September 12, Triad Park
The Martha Basset Show
FREE! Family Friendly. Food trucks and refreshments available for purchase.
Tanglewood Park: 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, North Carolina 27012
Triad Park: 9652 West Market St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as soda, water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
