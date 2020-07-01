Winston-Salem, NC (June 30, 2020) -- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announced today that the three remaining scheduled events in the 2020 Summer Parks Concert Series, presented in collaboration with Forsyth County, have been cancelled. The series announced earlier included three performances at the County’s Tanglewood Park and two at its Triad Park.
The June 21 kick-off concert at Tanglewood Park and the July 4 concert at Triad Park had been cancelled previously to comply with crowd restrictions contained in the Governor’s COVID-19 Phase Two Order. The Governor’s recent Phase Three Order continued those same restrictions on outdoor gatherings and led to the decision to cancel the remaining concerts.
This would have been the fifth season for the popular free, family-friendly, Summer Parks Concert Series, which is a collaborative presentation by Forsyth County and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.
Winston-Salem, known as a “City of Arts & Innovation,” and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition the community is receiving as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports 5,500 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income, and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
