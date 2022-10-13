Aquaverse Makes Debut in Winston Salem with 3D Experience October 19 -31.
Winston Salem, NC (OCTOBER 13, 2022)–Aquaverse will make its East Coast debut in Winston Salem and then heads to One World Trade Center in New York City for its next exhibit.
Aquaverse is black-light 3D immersive installation that takes art and architectural environments to a new level under the sea. The art installation created by Debi Cable is one of the most unique art gallery experiences captivating the nation as she brings attention to oceanic education and climate change through fluorescent murals that come to life.
Don’t miss this magical experience traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast for the first time.
When: October 19 - 31
Where: Roar Brands Theatre 633 North Liberty Street Winston Salem, NC
Time: Wednesday & Thursday 4pm - 9pm
Friday & Saturday 4pm - 1pm
Sunday 12pm -8pm
Tickets: Starting at $5 for children $20 for adults
Debi’ Cable’s self-guided visual carnival for the eyes is an underwater experience like none other. Cable is currently the Burning Man Regional Arts Director for LA. Debi Cable’s 3D Art Gallery has been featured at music and art festivals around America including the Lancaster Museum, Beverly Hills Art Show, Lightning in a Bottle, Electric Daisy Carnival, Caesars Palace, YouTube, Beyond Wonderland, and many more!
