Application Window Now Open for the 11th Annual Rosen-Schaffel Concerto Competition for Young and Emerging Artists
Eligibility Expands to Undergraduate Collegiate Musicians in 10 Southeastern States.
BOONE, NC — An Appalachian Summer Festival and The Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University are delighted to announce the return of the Rosen-Schaffel Concerto Competition for Young and Emerging Artists in 2022. Originally a competition established for collegiate musicians in North Carolina, the festival is excited to share that the competition eligibility will expand this year to undergraduate collegiate musicians in 10 states across the southeast: North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi,Louisiana, and Florida. The final live round of the competition will take place on July 24, 2022 at 2pm during An Appalachian Summer Festival, on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, NC.
The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of $2,500, in addition to a performance engagement during the 2023 season of An Appalachian Summer Festival. The second-place, third-place, and audience choice award prizes are $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. All other finalists will receive an honorarium of $500.
Prizewinners in this competition have frequently been granted opportunities to perform as guest soloists with the orchestras represented by the competition’s panel of distinguished judges, all of whom are associated with prominent ensembles across the United States. This experience has played a critical role in showcasing their talents to a broader audience, networking in musical circles around North Carolina and beyond, and launching their musical careers.
"Having reached its milestone 10th anniversary last season, the competition is now poised to take an important next step in its growth and development," said Denise Ringler, Director of Arts Engagement, whose office at Appalachian State presents the summer festival each season. "The impact of this remarkable competition program on the lives of young musicians aspiring to careers in classical music has been profound, and we look forward to expanding the reach of the competition and sharing its resources with a wider array of young artists across the southeast."
The application window is now open andthe submission deadline is Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:59 PM. Thecompetition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, and there is no limit to the number of applications represented by each institution. Complete details about timeline, eligibility, past winners, and the competition’s history can be found at appsummer.org/event/rosen-schaffel/.
All applications will be evaluated by a panel of distinguished musicians and collegiate educators via a blind adjudication process. Jurors will select the overall top six applicants to advance to the final live round of the competition on July 24 in App State’s Rosen Concert Hall. In the event that one of the finalists selected cannot compete in the final round, two alternates will be named. All finalists will be announced in mid-May.
Past live competition judges have included such acclaimed conductors as Gerard Schwarz with the Eastern Festival Orchestra, Palm Beach Symphony, and All-Star Orchestra; José-Louis Novo with the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra; Roger Kalia with Symphony New Hampshire and Orchestra Santa Monica; Robert Moody with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and Jacomo Bairos with the Nu Deco Ensemble.
The final competition round is free of charge and open to the public.
History of the Rosen-Schaffel Competition
The Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists, established in July 2011, is a program of An Appalachian Summer Festival, the university’s annual summer festival of the performing and visual arts. The competition is co-presented with the university’s highly acclaimed Hayes School of Music, and is named in honor of Mrs. Muriel Rosen and two of Mrs. Rosen’s family members, Nancy and Neil Schaffel. Arnold and Muriel Rosen’s vision and generosity led to the founding of An Appalachian Summer Festival in 1983. Central to the festival’s founding principles is a belief in the importance of supporting young American artists, and promoting the professional endeavors of young artists pursuing careers in the fine arts. This belief, championed by the Rosens and their family, remains an integral component of the festival’s mission and identity, and is clearly reflected in this remarkable program.
About An Appalachian Summer Festival
An Appalachian Summer Festival, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, is an annual celebration of the performing and visual arts held every July in venues across the university campus. It features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. Drawing an audience of 28,000 to the High Country, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years. Past festivals have presented such artists as Kristen Chenowith, Bruce Hornsby, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Canadian Brass, Parsons Dance, Little Big Town, and Chris Botti. The 2022 season will be announced later this spring.
