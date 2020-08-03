Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by ArtsGreensboro in the following counties: Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph.
Applications due by Midnight, October 4, 2020
Greensboro, NC – Applications for Artist Support Grants are now available on ArtsGreensboro’s website using a new portal system. Funded by North Carolina Arts Council, the Artist Support Grant Program (formally the Regional Artist Project Grant Program) provides professional and artistic development grants to eligible artists. The North Carolina Arts Council has designated ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County as the lead art councils for the five-county region, including Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph County. The lead arts councils take on the administrative duties of administering the grant and holding the review panel to determine awardees. The other regional partners include Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council, High Point Arts Council, and Randolph Arts Guild. All partners will work together to provide marketing and outreach and host applicant workshops and provide assistance to applicants.
Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council and Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, High Point Arts Council, Randolph Arts Guild, and ArtsGreensboro. Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by ArtsGreensboro in the following counties: Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph.
Applications for the grants are available here. The deadline to submit applications is Sunday, October 4, 2020 by 11:59pm. Grants will range in awards from $500 to $2,000.
There will be two grant orientations and training workshops held via zoom to assist with the application process and to address any questions about the new Artist Support Grant program. The dates for the training workshops are Wednesday, August 12 from 12pm-1pm and Tuesday, August 18 from 5pm-6pm. To register, please contact ArtsGreensboro’s Grants Manager, Darlene McClinton at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
Emerging, mid-career, and established artists are encouraged to apply to support a range of professional and artistic development including the creation of work, improvement of business operations, or expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Artist fees are also allowable expenses. Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply. To learn more about the Artist Support Grants click here.
“The Artist Support Grants program responds to the impact of the pandemic by ensuring that artists and the state’s arts infrastructure have the resources needed to help our state make a strong social and economic recovery,” said Wayne Martin, executive director of the Arts Council.
For more information or to sign up for a grant training workshop, please contact ArtsGreensboro’s Grants Manager, Darlene McClinton at 336.279.7086 or email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
About the North Carolina Arts Council
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state’s longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow’s creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
