Greensboro hip-hop artist, Antion Scales, weighs in with a heavy dose of upcoming releases; and a show at the Flat Iron on February 26.
Empowered by his personal slogan: “I don’t rap, I sell advice,” Scales looks to rally the communities in his corner, using his upbringing and experiences as modes of inspiration and transition for his latest works that “bridge the gap between early 90’s hip-hop lyricism, with today’s melodic, ambient styles.”
With that, Scales, the self-proclaimed “pack leader” of the Entitled Militia creative collective, intends to push two releases a month, starting in March; and eyes a regional tour through the latter half of the year.
It’s all part of a conscious effort—his music, rooted in conscious storytelling. His performances are rooted in conscious intention. “I think audiences walk out with a refreshed perspective of what quality music is,” Scales said of his goals for live sets that fuse musical elements beyond a rapper base. “I hold a special place in my heart as an artist and as a fan of hip-hop,” he explained, turning to his musical background.
“Discovering music styles like jazz, pop, rock, and oldies really opened my mind to the stories and emotions that these genres provided,” he said, reflecting on the “unorthodox” mix that helped shape his catalog, while also fostering the versatility to help fuel his career.
Exuding ambition from a young age, Scales reflected the impact his first release, 2017’s “More Than Music,” held over his direction. “It really taught me that ambition isn’t the only component to becoming a great musician,” he explained. “Patience, determination and a willingness to learn hold just as much value as ambition. These projects, and their lessons, were pivotal to my development as a musician.”
Reinforced by both musical influences and his surroundings, Scales upholds ideals of realism and authenticity. “My songwriting is based on real-life experiences and situations,” he said. “Artists like Tupac, Lil’ Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, and Smino inspire me to always narrate for my community and for my peers,” he noted.
“Most importantly for the culture of Black art.”
Scales sees his work as a catalyst, “relatability is always at the forefront of my creation,” he said. “As an artist, I hold the cultural responsibility to speak for generations. With that in mind, I strive to write or speak on topics that will evoke change, empathy, and understanding.”
It’s a concept highlighted in the upcoming show, hosted by David Goolsby; and featuring Chris Meadows, Yea, and Gelato as supporting artists. “One of my initiatives as an artist is to curate a platform with the people I genuinely care about and believe in,” Scales said, turning to his work with videographer RJ Richardson (aka Visine Vision).
“Not only does our dynamic complement each other,” Scales said. “But working with Visine Vision most importantly is fun and drives me to be better with each body of work we produce.”
The pair has turned out a handful of videos—laden with Greensboro landmarks—for tracks off Scales’ latest record, “Ya Thought,” released during the summer of 2021. “Most of the songs off this album were created in the midst of quarantine and the national uncertainty we faced,” he explained. “With all these weighing heavy on my mind, I explored the idea of creating conscious lyricism that also fits a party style.”
Balancing levels of uncertainty against the power of fresh pursuits, “Ya Thought” sees Scales invoke new cadence as he wrestles with the disadvantages and disconnect folks have faced—and continue facing. “For me, the uncertainty is exciting and pushes me to experiment and try new steps to achieve personal success,” he said, referencing the ways the album celebrates “overcoming obstacles and turning nothing into something.”
The process paid off. Scales has started 2022 off strong, with a fresh perspective, after landing a spot at the 2021 NC Folk Festival, where he relished the chance to help elevate the presence of hip-hop to the unfamiliar. “The ability to spark change and understanding was amazing,” he said. “But the true gratification of this experience came from expressing the vulnerability of raw emotion and talent to a crowd who ordinarily wouldn’t listen to rap.”
Weighing methods and ideas around success, Scales is excited to push releases and carry that spirit across stages on a regional tour, currently in the works. “I could have two cents in my pocket,” he noted, “but give me a mic and people to rap in front of and I’ll be fine.”
“Antion Scales n friends” will be at the Flat Iron on February 26.
