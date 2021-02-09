Burlington, NC – DAPYP is thrilled to announce his release of the debut EP CHASING SUNSETS, available everywhere Feb 15, 2021.
This seven track EP was written, recorded and mixed in a New York apartment during the tougher, earlier first months of the pandemic. Tevin Agnello, also known as DapYP was motivated by every sunset that passed during the quarantine phase. These sunsets provided the inspiration DapYP needed to reflect on his journey and the risks he has taken.
The sunsets also encouraged him to motivate others also take control of their life and not be afraid to do the same. The entire album has been created to uplift and inspire others to take the high road and always find positivity in themselves. The album is set to be released Mon., Feb. 15, 2021 with an accompanying music video shot in the heart of Graham, NC.
The music video titled “Comin’ From the Bottom” ft. Kenneth Russel will set DapYP apart from the rest as his intentions are to inspire and encourage everyone to persevere through everyday challenges, big and small.
Hailing from the small town of Burlington, NC, rapper and song-writer DapYP first appeared in the underground scene in 2015 alongside his collaborative partner Carmelo. DapYP released his first mixtape "Golden Dreams" in 2015 while bouncing around the surrounding cities making his presence known. With a mixtape and a few dollars to his name, he flew down to Miami to further his reach and spread his sound. DapYP released a follow up mixtape the same year titled "Golden Soul" and a variety of singles that led him to Brooklyn, New York. Set to release his debut EP in February and solidify his brand, DapYP will be a household name in no time.
“Steady chasing after sunsets, I heard your dreams live there. I want next.” – Chasing Sunsets
IG: @dap_yp
Twitter: @dapyp
Tiktok: @dap_yp
Website: www.DapYP.com
