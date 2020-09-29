The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces The Ghostlight Concerts, a new series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage to keep the spirit of theatre alive.
After six months of closure at our historic theatre, the ghostlight will be replaced with exclusive live performances in the Auditorium. Though our theatre can hold 1200 guests, ONLY 25 TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR EACH SHOW to allow for social distancing and a safe concert-going experience.
Tickets are $20 and include admission, one concessions item and one beverage. Tickets are on sale now. Advanced sales only. Tickets can be purchased at CarolinaTheatre.com.
Additional details on safety precautions and procedures can be found at on our website. These events are being videotaped for rebroadcast at a later date.
ON STAGE THIS SATURDAY
Tickets on sale through Friday at 5pm
Reliably Bad is an eight-piece Funk-Pop band that plays highly-danceable music. The members bring their own perspective to the project, with expertise in styles including jazz, classical, old time, R&B, and rock.
The Wright Avenue is a genre bending quintet with a little bit for everyone! Relatable lyrics, 60s psych rock nodes, funk rhythms, shuffles, appalachian strings, pounding beats, and well worked harmonies.
Tickets available online
CAROLINA THEATRE OF GREENSBORO
310 South Greene Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
336-333-2605
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.