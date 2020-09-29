The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces The Ghostlight Concerts, a new series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage to keep the spirit of theatre alive.

After six months of closure at our historic theatre, the ghostlight will be replaced with exclusive live performances in the Auditorium. Though our theatre can hold 1200 guests, ONLY 25 TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE FOR EACH SHOW to allow for social distancing and a safe concert-going experience.

Tickets are $20 and include admission, one concessions item and one beverage. Tickets are on sale now. Advanced sales only. Tickets can be purchased at CarolinaTheatre.com.

Additional details on safety precautions and procedures can be found at on our website. These events are being videotaped for rebroadcast at a later date.

insta1.jpg

ON STAGE THIS SATURDAY

Tickets on sale through Friday at 5pm

Reliably Bad is an eight-piece Funk-Pop band that plays highly-danceable music. The members bring their own perspective to the project, with expertise in styles including jazz, classical, old time, R&B, and rock.

The Wright Avenue is a genre bending quintet with a little bit for everyone! Relatable lyrics, 60s psych rock nodes, funk rhythms, shuffles, appalachian strings, pounding beats, and well worked harmonies.

Tickets available online

insta2.jpg

west-African and Afro-Brazillian music
insta 3.jpg

Hip-hop and Rap
insta4.jpg

Bluegrass
insta5.jpg

R&B

CAROLINA THEATRE OF GREENSBORO

310 South Greene Street

Greensboro, NC 27401

336-333-2605

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.