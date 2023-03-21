Announcing Salem Band's 2023 Summer Concert Series - All concerts in Salem Square, Old Salem on Tuesdays at 7:30 pm, FREE
There’s nothing more All-American than enjoying a classic band concert in the town Square! Food vendors on site – bring a lawn chair or blanket:
- MAY 23 (rain-date Friday May 26): Awesome ‘80’s
Guest vocalist Michael Martinez; Pre-concert music at 6:45 pm by The Salem Band Flute Ensemble
- JUNE 13 (rain-date Wednesday, June 14): What’s In a Name?
Pre-concert music at 6:45 pm by The Salem Band Brass Quintet
- JULY 4th (rain-date Wednesday, July 5): Stars & Stripes
Honoring Veterans in our community; vocalist Mignon Dobbins will lead sing-alongs
- JULY 25 (rain-date Friday, July 28): Best of Salem Band
Guest vocalist Lora Mouna; Pre-concert music at 6:45 pm by The Salem Band Brass Quintet
- AUGUST 15 (rain-date Wednesday, August 16): 23 Skidoo
World Premiere of a new march by Steven Sherrill, Around Salem Square; Pre-concert Chorales by the Community Ensemble
