Power & Sound Revival Festival
The female owned, Rockingham Company, is excited to announce the first annual Power & Sound Revival Festival featuring Americana, Alt-Country and Roots rock bands, classic cars, bikes & vans, food trucks, and creations by local artists.
This female run festival will be held at The Piedmont Dragway in Julian, NC. This large-scale ticketed event welcomes all ages. Located between Burlington and Greensboro, NC. The site offers camping reservations as well. Camping will be open to RVs, campers, cars, and tents and will be all primitive style camping with no hook-ups.
This mother-daughter run festival's intention is to revel in the simple act of being together again celebrating music, art and life. Nineteen year old festival co-founder, Olivia Williams said her intention with creating this festival was “Hoping to bring the community together again safely.”
Acts featured are a collection of local NC and regional artists, such as 49 Winchester, Whiskey Foxtrot, DownTown Abby & The Echoes, Crenshaw Pentecostal, Jive Mother Mary, and John Howie Jr. and The Rosewood Bluff. Our headliner will be Them Dirty Roses, a hard hitting country/rock band from Alabama.
There will be plenty of room at the Piedmont Dragway on the tarmac for the car & bike enthusiasts from the region to display all of their rides. Throughout the day awards will be given to best in show, farthest distance etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.