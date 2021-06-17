From strings to brass, Americana fusion to a charming “pianist with the hair,” some of the world’s most celebrated classical musicians take the Schaefer Center stage in July.
BOONE, NC — Established in 1984 as a festival rooted strongly in chamber music, An Appalachian Summer Festival has grown into a multi-arts event, presenting the best in music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts each July. What began as a popular local and regional event now attracts visitors from around the country. Yet the classical component remains central, and the festival continues to share world-renowned classical artists and ensembles with the High Country. This year, the festival’s chamber series is proud to present Emerson String Quartet, Canadian Brass, Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber, Tesla Quartet, and Julian Gargiulo. This year also features the Rosen-Schaffel Competition: 10th Anniversary Celebration.
Home to the chamber series this year will be the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, a 1,700-seat venue that has been formatted to allow for socially distanced seating in pods of two, four, and six. Ticket sales are limited, but tickets still remain for all performances. Several changes have been made to the performance format to promote safety, including the elimination of concessions, the elimination of intermission, and touch-free ticketing and materials distribution. All five chamber series concerts are available to attend in person, with one of them offering an additional paid livestream opportunity and the remaining four a free livestream thanks to a partnership with The Violin Channel. The Rosen-Schaffel celebration is an all-virtual event. Details on all classical events below:
Broyhill Chamber Series presents…
Tuesday, July 6 at 7pm
Schaefer Center (plus ticketed livestream)
$35 in-person / $15 livestream
Emerson String Quartet, one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles, performs an all-classical program of Purcell, Shostakovich, and Beethoven. “With musicians like this,” wrote a reviewer for The Times (London), “there must be some hope for humanity.” Says The Boston Globe, “The Emerson performances represented an extraordinary fusion of experience and authority with audacity and freshness.”
Chacony in g minor Henry Purcell
Quartet No. 14, Op. 142 Dmitri Shostakovich
Quartet in a minor, Op. 132 Ludwig van Beethoven
Sunday, July 11 at 7pm
Schaefer Center (plus free livestream*)
$35
Canadian Brass, which has earned the distinction as “the world’s most famous brass group,” performs an engaging, spontaneous and virtuosic program ranging from Bach to The Beatles. The hallmark of any Canadian Brass performance is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and, most of all, fun – but never at the expense of the music.
Damigella Tutta Bella Claudio Monteverdi/arr. Caleb Houston
Toccata and Fugue in d minor Johann Sebastian Bach/arr. Mills
Vals Peruano Enrique Crespo
"Libertango" Astor Piazzolla/arr. Burgstaller
“Penny Lane” Paul McCartney/John Lennon, arr. Christopher Dedrick
Scheherazade, Op. 35 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov/arr. Ridenour
"Danny Boy" Traditional/arr. Caleb Hudson
“Amazing Grace” and “Tuba Tiger Rag” Traditional/arr. Henderson
TESSA LARK AND MICHAEL THURBER
Friday, July 16 at 7pm
Schaefer Center (plus free livestream*)
$35
Grammy Award-nominated violinist Tessa Lark (2020 Grammy nominee for "Best Classical Instrument Solo") and virtuoso composer/bassist Michael Thurber fuse classical and American music influences to create a wholly original sound. The pair will perform a program that includes works from Bach’s Two-Part Inventions as well as classic fiddle tunes and original compositions that pull from the duo’s paired backgrounds of bluegrass, Appalachian, jazz and bebop music.
“Wooden Soldier”* Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber
Bach C Major - Tumble Time* Johann Sebastian Bach / Lark and Thurber
Bach c minor - d minor - F Major Johann Sebastian Bach
“Cedar and Sage”* Lark and Thurber
Bach b minor - “Weather Vane”* - Bach G Major Johann Sebastian Bach / Lark and Thurber
“Appalachian Fantasy” (violin solo) Tessa Lark
Beatles "Blackbird" (bass and vox) Paul McCartney, arr. Thurber
“Sweet Georgia Brown” Ben Bernie and Maceo Pinkard
“Autumn Leaves” Joseph Kosma
“Tom and Nancied”* Lark and Thurber
“Until We Meet Again”* Lark and Thurber
(*originals by Lark and Thurber)
Tuesday, July 20 at 7pm
Schaefer Center (plus free livestream*)
$35
Praised for their “superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demand” (The International Review of Music), the Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire. The ensemble expertly interprets the many layers of Dvoṙák, Haydn and Bartók.
Joseph Haydn (1732–1809) – String Quartet in C major, Op. 76 No. 3, “Emperor”
Allegro
Poco adagio. Cantabile
Menuet. Allegro—Trio
Finale. Presto
Antonín Dvoṙák (1841–1904) – Selections from Cypresses, B. 152
I. Moderato - “Know that on My Love to Thee”
II. Allegro ma non troppo - “Death Reigns in Many a Human Breast”
III. Andante con moto - “When Thy Sweet Glances on Me Fall”
XI. Allegro scherzando - “Nature Lies Peaceful in Slumber and Dreaming”
XII. Allegro animato “You Ask Why My Songs”
Béla Bartók (1881–1945) – String Quartet No. 1 in a minor, Op. 7
Lento
Poco a poco accelerando all’allegretto
Introduzione: Allegro—Allegro vivace
JULIAN GARGIULO: PIANIST WITH THE HAIR
Friday, July 30 at 7pm, Schaefer Center (plus free livestream*)
$35
Commonly referred to as “Pianist with the Hair” because of his distinctive look, Julian Gargiulo is a renowned classical pianist and composer who performs all over the world, in prestigious venues from New York’s Carnegie Hall to Singapore’s Symphony Stage, interacting with his audience to provide a truly memorable experience. “Expect to revise any preconceived notions you have about classical music concerts. … Saturday Night Live meets Carnegie Hall” (The Huffington Post). Gargiulo will perform a repertoire of classical, tango transcription and original music, announced from the stage.
*Free livestreams available at App Summer YouTube channel, App Summer Facebook Liveor The Violin Channel Facebook Live
Special Anniversary Celebration…
Rosen-Schaffel Competition: 10th Anniversary Celebration, featuring Andrew Rene and Morgan Short Saturday, July 25 at 7pm
Virtual stream at AppSummer YouTube channel; registration recommended
Free
The festival, in partnership with the Hayes School of Music, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the acclaimed Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young & Emerging Artists, known for the pivotal role it has played in launching the careers of some of our state’s most promising young artists. This special all-virtual program honors the competition’s history, founders, and participants, and will feature performances by previous winners Andrew René and Morgan Short, as well as exclusive interviews with selected contestants and competition sponsors Nancy and Neil Schaffel.
