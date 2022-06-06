An Appalachian Summer Festival Hits All the Right Notes with Classical Music
The sounds of harps, strings, winds and more carry across the High Country this summer with a lineup of award-winning chamber ensembles, an imaginative orchestra, and musicians of tomorrow.
BOONE, NC — An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music festival and continues to share classical music with the High Country by bringing world-renowned orchestras and chamber ensembles to the campus of Appalachian State University. This year, the festival’s Broyhill Chamber Music Series presents Maeve Gilchrist featuring Aizuri Quartet with Kyle Sanna: The Harpweaver, Hayes School of Music Faculty Chamber Players, Imani Winds, and Rolston String Quartet. The classical music calendar is rounded out by the Eastern Festival Orchestra featuring pianist Santiago Rodriguez and the 11th annual Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists. An Appalachian Summer Festival, Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, celebrates its 38th season July 1-30.
The festival is offering a free child’s ticket (12 and under) with the purchase of an adult ticket for all classical music (and dance) programming; special packages are available for the Broyhill Chamber Music Series concerts. Tickets can be purchased at AppSummer.org or by calling the Schaefer Center box office at 828-262-4046.
JULY 5
Broyhill Chamber Music Series presents
Maeve Gilchrist featuring Aizuri Quartet & Kyle Sanna: The Harpweaver
7pm, Rosen Concert Hall
Described as “a phenomenal harp player who can make her instrument ring with unparalleled purity,” Maeve Gilchrist (harpist, singer, composer) has taken the Celtic (lever) harp to new levels of performance and visibility. The Aizuri Quartet is praised for infusing all of their music-making with infectious energy, joy and warmth. The avant-garde strings ensemble — Grammy nominees for Blueprinting, which was named one of NPR’s Best Classical Music Albums of 2018 — recently joined Wilco on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a performance of “Poor Places” from 2002’s classic Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.
Gilchrist and the Aizuris, with guitarist Kyle Sanna, perform Gilchrist’s The Harpweaver, a piece that illuminates her roots as a traditional folk musician through the prism of luscious string parts, electronic manipulation, and an archived recitation of poet Edna St Vincent Millay’s “The Ballad of the Harpweaver.”
Tickets: $30 Adults, free for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult ticket
JULY 10
Eastern Music Festival Orchestra, featuring guest artist Santiago Rodriguez, piano
7pm in Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Under the direction of Maestro Gerard Schwarz, the Eastern Festival Orchestra performs an evening of symphonic music by Coleman and Tchaikovsky, with guest artist Santiago Rodriguez, in a program that also features Grieg’s beloved Piano Concerto in A minor.
Tickets: $35 Adults, $20 Students, free for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult ticket
JULY 12
Broyhill Chamber Music Series presents
Hayes School of Music Faculty Chamber Players: “Together at the Table”
7pm, Rosen Concert Hall
Conducted by Dr. Régulo Stabilito, the chamber orchestra — featuring faculty from Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music — performs a concert of diverse works from Martinů, Castellanos and Copland, including the latter’s famous Suite from Appalachian Spring.
Tickets: $30 Adults, free for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult ticket
JULY 19
Broyhill Chamber Music Series presents
7pm, Rosen Concert Hall
The twice Grammy-nominated Imani Winds embraces traditional chamber music repertoire with 21st century flair. The wind quintet is driven by commissioning music from new voices that reflect historical events and the times in which we currently live. The evening’s program is titled “The Beauty of Strife,” illuminating how political conflicts, world crisis, human atrocities will always yield significant art.
Tickets: $30 Adults, free for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult ticket
“Strikingly virtuosic, immaculately tight, stylistically agile…” — The Boston Musical Intelligencer
“[They] display the daring, respond in-the-moment qualities one associates with a swinging jazz
combo.” — New Orleans Times Picayune
JULY 24
Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists
2pm, Rosen Concert Hall and livestream
In partnership with the Hayes School of Music, the festival presents the 11th annual Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young &Emerging Artists.Three distinguished conductors will choose a First, Second, and Third Place winner among six undergrads from across the Southeast who will compete in this final live round. In addition to a cash prize, the first-place winner will be awarded the opportunity to perform during the 2023 season of An Appalachian Summer Festival.
Free event
JULY 26
Broyhill Chamber Music Series presents
7pm, Rosen Concert Hall
With their debut album Souvenirs, an all-Tchaikovsky release that was named Recording of the Year by BBC Music Magazine, the Rolston String Quartet continues to receive acclaim and recognition for their musical excellence. The quartet, who was awarded First Prize at the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition, will perform a program of Haydn, Thomas and Beethoven.
Tickets: $30 Adults, free for children 12 and younger with purchase of adult ticket
“They have achieved an elite status among the continent’s finest string quartets.” — Toronto Concert Review
Tickets
Purchase by phone (800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046), in person at the Box Office, (733 Rivers St.) or at AppSummer.org.
About An Appalachian Summer Festival:
Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theater, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. With an audience of 28,000, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years.
