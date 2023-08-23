Oak Hollow Festival Lake Park in High Point will soon be filled with the sound of jazz and joy as thousands prepare to attend the 12th Annual John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival over the Labor Day weekend, September 2-3. Presented by the Friends of John Coltrane, the festival is designed to celebrate Coltrane’s impact on the jazz and blues industry while celebrating a legend that got his start in High Point.
“I think this year’s festival is an even lineup,” said organizer Joe Williams. “Everybody is headline status.”
The late Coltrane was born in Hamlet, North Carolina, in 1926. He grew up in High Point having graduated from William Penn High School (now Penn Griffin School of the Arts) at the age of 16. He first learned to play the saxophone there, influenced by Lester Young and Johnny Hodges. After graduation, he would move to Philadelphia, where he would continue to study his craft and eventually go on to become the pioneer of the free jazz movement.
Coltrane would die from liver disease on July 17, 1967.
Having attracted thousands of people and hundreds of vendors each year, the lakeside concert continues to grow, bringing big names in the world of jazz and blues to the area.
“Things have been consistent and I think we are growing organically. At first, a lot of people thought we got that big surge last year because of Patti (LaBelle) but leading up to this month were ahead of last year,” explained Williams.
This year, Saturday night’s festival will include performances by Dave Koz, Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius, Maysa, Samara Joy, Norman Brown, Chucho Valdes, Mr. Sipp, and the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop.
“I think this year’s festival is a different festival. It’s a little more jazz, if I might say. With Summer Horns you get some of that smooth jazz. With Candy Dulfur, Eric Darius, and Maysa you get the R&B flavor, and Dave Koz is a household name,” Williams said.
Koz, a nine-time Grammy Award nominee, will return to the festival with the Summer Horns, comprised of saxophonists Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius along with vocalist Maysa. The saxophonist, composer, record producer, and radio personality said that he is “super thrilled about playing the Coltrane Festival and for many reasons.”
“One obvious one is that this is the only festival I know of named after one of the greatest saxophonists of all time, John Coltrane,” Koz said. “In his memory, I’d imagine every performer on that stage has to bring their A-game. That’s exactly what we’re gonna do!”
Koz said that those attending the festival can expect a great showing of horns and a high-energy performance.
“Our Summer Horns shows are all about celebrating the outsized role the great horn sections and saxophonists of the 20th century have played in our lives. The result is a lot o music that harkens back to that Golden Era of music when these bands (Tower of Power, Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire, etc.) ruled the airwaves,” Koz explained. “Of course, we also add a bunch of newer music from our Summer Horns albums and our own catalogs. Having two of the finest saxophonists at my side to accomplish this (Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius) makes it that much more fun. This is a high-energy, summer splash of music, guaranteed to make you feel good.”
Samara Joy is a Grammy Award-winning jazz singer. She released her self-titled debut album in 2021 and was subsequently named Best New Artist by JazzTimes. Her second album, “Linger Awhile,” was released in September 2022 and won the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where she was also named Best New Artist.
“Samara Joy kind of gives the festival a different element because of her uniqueness and she’s one of the few artists that has ever won a Grammy for new artist of the year,” Williams said. Norman Brown is a smooth jazz guitarist and singer. The Grammy-award nominee has been playing since a young age and has worked with artists like Boyz II Men, Stevie Wonder, Kirk Whalum, Gerald Albright, and Rick Braun.
Chucho Valdes is a Cuban pianist, bandleader, and composer with more than 50 years in the industry. An original member of the Orquesta Cubana de Música Moderna, in 1973 he founded the group Irakere, one of Cuba’s best-known Latin jazz bands. As a solo artist, he has won seven Grammy Awards and four Latin Grammy Awards.
Mr. Sipp, “the Mississippi Blues Child,” is the alter ego of gospel guitarist Castro Coleman. He has won the International Blues Challenge, the 2014 Gibson Best Guitarist Award, the 2014 Jus’ Blues Foundation’s Bobby Rush Entertainer’s Award, and the 2015 Jackson Music Awards Blues Artist of the Year. He has also had his time on screen. He was cast in the James Brown biopic Get on Up playing the role of Les Buie, the entertainer’s first guitar player, and as a young BB King on the CMT short-run series Sun Records.
Sunday night’s festival will include performances by Keb’ Mo’, Terri Lyne Carrington, Lisa Fischer, Brandee Younger, Michael Mayo, Nicole Mitchell, Michelle Coltrane, Matthew Whitaker, the Yellowjackets, and the UNCG Spartan Jazz Collective.
Keb’ Mo’ is a five-time Grammy Award and 14-time Blues Foundation Award winner. He has composed music for television series like Mike and Molly, Memphis Beat, B Positive, and Martha Stewart Living; and earned the Americana Music Association’s 2021 award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance.
Terri Lyne Carrington is an NEA Jazz Master and three-time Grammy award-winning drummer, producer, and educator. Carrington, along with Lisa Fischer, Brandee Younger, Michael Mayo, Nicole Mitchell, and Michelle Coltrane, daughter of the festival namesake, will hold a tribute to Alice Coltrane and other women composers.
Matthew Whitaker is a blind jazz pianist that has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center, and the Apollo Theater, where, at 10, he was the opening performer for Stevie Wonder induction into the Apollo Theater’s Hall of Fame. No stranger to the festival, he has recorded three chart-topping albums and become a sought-after composer and arranger.
The Yellowjackets have recorded 25 albums; received 17 Grammy nominations — won two — performed countless sold-out tours, and enjoyed worldwide critical acclaim and commercial success.
The UNCG Spartan Jazz Collective is a collaborative group of faculty and students founded in 2012 to function in the mentorship tradition of the bands of Art Blakey, Miles Davis, and Horace Silver.
The festival not only provides entertainment but organizers also give out instruments to future musicians in middle and high schools across the state through its John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF) Student Essay Contest. Students are asked to submit a video or a written essay explaining their music aspirations, affinities, and needs. Winners receive a free, brand-new instrument of their choosing. Winners are introduced by festival hosts, on stage, “with their prizes made possible by Bill Banks, Joe Williams, and KHS America, Inc., an instrument manufacturer along with local sponsors,” according to its website.
For ticket information and festival details, visit www.coltranejazzfest.com.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
