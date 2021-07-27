NEW SHOWS AT THE CAROLINA THEATRE AND IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA:
- ALEXA ROSE AND LIBBY RODENBOUGH – FRI., SEPT. 3, 8:00 PM
- THE PINKERTON RAID – THURS., SEPT. 30, 7:30 PM
- EMILY SCOTT ROBINSON – SAT., NOV. 13, 6 PM AND 9 PM
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces Alexa Rose and Libby Rodenbough (Mipso) in a Ghostlight Concert Series performance in the theatre auditorium Fri., Sept. 3, as well as two concerts in the renovated Crown at the Carolina*: The Pinkerton Raid with Colin Allured and Migrant Birds Thurs., Sept. 30, and Emily Scott Robinson Sat., Nov. 13.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10:00 am.
*Crown renovations are expected to be completed by Labor Day.
COMING TO THE GHOSTLIGHT CONCERT SERIES:
ALEXA ROSE AND LIBBY RODENBOUGH
Friday, September 3, 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale Friday, July 30, at 10:00 am
Ghostlights are a tradition almost as old as theatre itself. They light the stage when there are no performers, keeping the spirit of the theatre alive. For many months in 2020, the Carolina’s ghostlight was burning bright, ready for live entertainment to return to the stage. The Ghostlight Concert Series at the Carolina Theatre is presented with support from ArtsGreensboro.
ABOUT ALEXA ROSE
Alexa Rose was born in the Alleghany Highlands of western Virginia, raised in the tiny railroad town of Clifton Forge. Though no one her immediate family played or sang, she inherited a deep musical legacy.
“Growing up I would hear stories of my great-grandfather Alvy who, for a time, lived and played with [bluegrass great] Lester Flatt when they were both young men,” says Rose. “Apparently, Lester tried to get him to move to Nashville and pursue a career. But my great-grandfather decided to stay in the mountains with his wife on their farm. There are so many musicians where I’m from, people who just play on their porch or in some local bar — and they’re amazing. They don’t do it commercially, that’s not the essence of what they do. There’s a deep connection between their sense of place and the music they make. That’s what really inspires me about the musical culture in the South and the mountains, especially.”
That visceral connection is at the core of Rose’s debut album, Medicine for Living (Big Legal Mess). A stunning ten-track effort, it finds the 25-year-old singer-songwriter bringing a wellspring of tradition to bear on an enlivening collection of contemporary roots songs.
ABOUT LIBBY RODENBOUGH
Libby grew up in Greensboro, going to Friendly Shopping Centre to hang out with friends at the Gap and drink “smoothies” that were like thick Kool-Aid. She got sick on sugar and decided to start sneering more. At 19, she went to Chicago to take classes at the Old Town School of Folk Music, where Pete Seeger and John Prine had played. She returned to college in North Carolina and abruptly fell in love, swallowed point blank, joined a folky band called Mipso, got her heart broken, tired of going to bars and moved to the country. Then she got tired of the country and moved closer to the bars.
She has travelled all over the U.S. and a few other parts of the world playing songs for people, and they were the type of song people can sing along to, and it felt uncanny when they sang along. All the time, Libby was putting songs into her back pocket, and eventually it started to feel heavy, so she recorded them, and by then she had a lot of magical friends around to record them with.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. A $1 facility fee and NC sales tax will be added to each ticket. The theatre box office will open at 7:30 pm for this event only.
COMING TO THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA:
THE PINKERTON RAID
Thursday, September 30, 7:30 pm
WITH COLIN ALLURED and MIGRANT BIRDS - In the Crown
Tickets on sale Friday, July 30, at 10:00 am
The Pinkerton Raid, Colin Allured and Migrant Birds, together in the renovated Crown at the Carolina, located on the third floor of the historic Carolina Theatre in Downtown Greensboro.
ABOUT THE PINKERTON RAID
Songwriter Jesse James DeConto hails from New England, with Dad’s guitar and Mom’s radio tuned to Soulsville, Liverpool and Laurel Canyon, now mining foothills-folk in Durham, NC, for songs AmericanaUK calls “anthemic.” Critics hear influences from Sufjan to Wilco. “Radiant,” said American Songwriter. The Pinkerton Raid has played with Illiterate Light, Ballroom Thieves and Noah Gundersen. New albums in 2017-2018 brought them from Charleston to Chicago, with slots at Shakori Hills and Daytrotter and acclaim from Paste, Popdose, and more. Glide said their newest singles “purr with the garage-rock swagger of The White Stripes and the irritated kick of Cage the Elephant.”
ABOUT COLIN ALLURED
Colin Allured is a multi-instrumentalist who offers a truly unique performance experience. Colin graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in classical guitar, has studied West African string music with Mamadou Sidibe, Indian classical music with Gaurang Doshi, Madhumita Saha, and Roop Verma, and has his roots in his father’s 60s records. The devotion and refinement of his musicianship is all in service of great songs, danceable beats, and a soulful vibe.
ABOUT MIGRANT BIRDS
Migrant Birds is an indie folk outfit from Winston-Salem, NC. Featuring Spencer McNair Ayscue (guitars, vocals) Tara Lancaster Logue (vocals, keys) and Scott Peters (cello, bass), the band draws on pop, rock, and Americana influences to produce the sort of plaintive and sincere songwriting that unifies folk music through the ages.
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door. A $1 facility fee and NC sales tax will be added to each ticket. The theatre box office will open at 7:00 pm for this event only.
EMILY SCOTT ROBINSON
Sat., Nov.13, 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm
In the Crown – TWO SHOWS
Tickets on sale Friday, July 30, at 10:00 am
Colorado songwriter Emily Scott Robinson beckons to those who are lost, lonely, or learning the hard way with American Siren, her first album for Oh Boy Records. With hints of bluegrass, country, and folk, the eloquent collection shares her gift for storytelling through her pristine soprano and the perspective of her unconventional path into music.
“I think that the thread running through the album is those things that call to us, and how we can't resist that call,” Emily says. “It’s about the siren songs that come up through our lives. If you make music that you love that tells the truth, or that tells a story, everything emanates from what you have inside,” she says. “I knew at the core that I love writing, I love telling stories and I love performing. I knew if I just kept doing that, even when I didn't always know what the next step was, that it would continue to grow and that the people who were meant to be a part of that would find me.”
For her fans and for herself, this revealing collection proves that heeding the call to make music was the right decision. "Ever since this dream was born, I don't think it's ever left my mind," Robinson says. "I've worked toward it every day, even when I felt like I was stumbling in the dark. Now I can look back and see how beautifully it all knits together."
Robinson grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, and turned toward guitar at age 13, after a summer camp counselor closed out the nights by playing songs by Joni Mitchell, Cat Stevens, and Dar Williams every night. She taught herself to play in the early 2000s by printing guitar tabs from the internet and singing to CDs by Indigo Girls and James Taylor, and she began pursuing songwriting after seeing Nanci Griffith perform in Greensboro in 2007.
Tickets are $20; tax is included. A $1 facility fee will be added to each ticket. The theatre box office will open 30 minutes prior to showtime for these events.
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Masks are recommended unless fully vaccinated. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated.)
- The theatre’s concession stand is open.
- Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, and dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Thursday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
